Why Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Star Ayo Edebiri Wants To Show The Turtles A Certain Quentin Tarantino Film

A very minor spoiler for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem lies ahead.

A thrilling revamp of fans' favorite sewer-dwelling, pizza-loving quartet, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles : Mutant Mayhem, is earning high praise from fans and critics, who are impressed by Seth Rogen's vision. This fresh interpretation of the legendary Heroes in a Half-Shell is brought to life by a dynamic and stacked TMNT cast . Among its ranks is the talented Ayo Edebiri, recognizable from her stellar performance in The Bear. Lending her vibrant voice to the movie, the actress takes on the role of the Turtle's human companion, April O'Neil. She recently spoke to CinemaBlend, the American-born comedian discussed why she would select Quentin Tarantino 's Kill Bill as the film she'd recommend for the Turtle brothers.

We had the pleasure of chatting with the Big Mouth veteran, and the conversation drifted to a fascinating plot point in the film where the Turtles sneak off a movie night, catching one of the best ‘80s movies , Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Our own Sean O'Connell posed an intriguing question to Ayo Edebiri when they spoke at the Mutant Mayhem junket ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike. He asked if she could choose a film for the Turtles to watch, one with a particularly "cool" main character, which one would it be? The What We Do in the Shadows producer gave a captivating response:

I mean, Ferris Bueller is a good pick. If I had to punch up a movie that I love... Maybe Kill Bill, if Splinter gives them a parental slip -- if he allows them to see that just content-wise.

Sean O'Connell found the actress' suggestion intriguing and agreed that Uma Thurman's The Bride indeed represented the essence of coolness. The Black Mirror alum further elaborated that Quentin Tarantino's action-packed Whole Bloody Affair , which fans have wanted on Netflix , would actually be beneficial viewing for the somewhat impressionable “Turtle Boys." She further explained:

There's a lot of different weaponry throughout both parts of the movie that each turtle can see and study a little.

Her proposal to introduce the turtles to Quentin Tarantino's legendary two-part saga may be surprising, but it's ingenious. The unwavering resolve and grit of The Bride, paired with her martial arts expertise and an impressive weapons arsenal, could offer some invaluable lessons to our audacious team. Plus, it guarantees an unforgettable movie night!

For those who haven't yet dived into the wave of Mutant Mayhem, fret not. The half-shell heroes, as well as Ayo Edebiri’s April O’Neil, are still kicking butt in a theater near you. And chances are, in the not-too-distant future, you might just find the Turtles kickin' it on your Paramount+ subscription . (And of course, don't expect the film to be as brutal as Kill Bill.)