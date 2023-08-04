Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Streaming: How To Watch All The Movies Online

There are few multimedia properties that have taken over pop culture as much as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Over the course of the past 35-plus years, the “Heroes in a Half-Shell” have gone from graphic novel characters to Saturday morning TV staples to big-screen titans, selling mountains of toys and merchandise in the process. With the arrival of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle: Mutant Mayhem , it’s safe to say that the franchise is alive and kicking (and eating so much pizza).

If you want to go back and rekindle your love for the classic franchise, or catch up on those life lessons taught by Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello, you can do so by watching the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles streaming on various platforms from the comfort of your home – and here’s how!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Arguably the best movie in the franchise (and also its darkest), 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was the first theatrical adventure for the titular heroes as they attempt to stop the Shredder and his Foot Clan from taking over the New York underworld with the help of neglected and misguided youth. All the major characters from the comics and cartoon series make an appearance, with Splinter, April O’Neil, and Casey Jones all getting time to shine.

Unlike the movies that would follow, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles feels more in line with the dark tones and intense action of the graphic novels opposed to the lighthearted nature of the Saturday morning series, though there are still plenty of pizza-centric jokes to be found.

Rent/buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Amazon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)

Released not even a full year after the turtles made their big-screen debut, 1991’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze is a completely different animal when compared to its predecessor and features a much lighter tone. This time around, the turtles are forced to face off against a returning Shredder, who has come back to complete his original plan of assembling an army of his own.

This sequel spends a great deal of time focusing on the origins of the titular heroes and Master Splinter, exploring how they became an unorthodox yet devoted family deep in the sewers of New York. Oh, and a memorable cameo from wrestler Kevin Nash and Vanilla Ice’s song and dance number make this a peak ‘90s movie.

Rent/buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze on Amazon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

The first two movies saw the Ninja Turtles facing off with the Shredder and his Foot Clan in the early ‘90s New York City, but their third adventure takes Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello to 17th-century feudal Japan after they are magically transported back in time.

Unlike the first two movies in the original trilogy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III doesn’t feature any of villains or situations from the original graphic novels or cartoon series, instead introducing new enemies for the Turtles to face, before and after they use the “Sacred Sands of Time” scepter to travel centuries into the past.

Rent/buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III on Amazon.

TMNT (2007)

Released in 2007, TMNT is a fully animated adventure in which the Ninja Turtles have grown apart after finally defeating their arch-nemesis, the Shredder, once and for all. But, when a pack of ancient mythical creatures invade the Big Apple, the once-close and now distant brothers are forced to put their differences aside and work together as a team once more.

With supporting characters voiced by the likes of Chris Evans, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Stewart, and Ziyi Zhang, not to mention Laurence Fishburne’s narration, the movie is fun and full of awesome surprises for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Rent/buy TMNT on Amazon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The first of two Michael Bay-produced movies in the franchise, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles combined live-action and CGI to create a massive (and massively successful) summer 2014 action adventure that served as a reboot for the film franchise. Much like the 1990 original, this movie follows April O’Neil (Megan Fox) as she teams up with the “Heroes in a Half-Shell” to save their home of New York from the Shredder and his Foot Clan.

Though not the best the franchise has to offer, it's not without its share of incredibly-choreographed set pieces, which is expected whenever Bay is involved in a big-budget action movie.

Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+.

Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Amazon.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows (2016)

Taking place one year after its predecessor, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows sees Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello go toe-to-toe with the Shredder once more, only this time the iconic villain has some new tricks up his sleeve after forming a bond with the legendary baddie, Krang.

With the introduction of classic characters like Bebop and Rocksteady, who give the Turtles a run for their money, even larger action sequences, and some great back-and-forths between the titular heroes, there’s a lot of fun to be had with this 2016 live-action/CGI combo.

Stream Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows on Paramount+.

Rent/buy Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows on Amazon.

Batman Vs. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)

Avengers: Endgame was the biggest team-up event of 2019, but moviegoers also got to see another epic crossover movie featuring the Ninja Turtles and Batman . Batman vs. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, an adaptation of a multi-part comic book series, sees the “Heroes in a Half-Shell’ form a partnership with the Caped Crusader in an attempt to save Gotham City from the powerhouse team of the Shredder and Ra’s al Ghul.

Full of action, humor, and some thrilling drama, this wonderfully animated crossover adventure has something fans of both brands will love, all while feeling fresh, fun, and faithful to the source material.

Rent/buy Batman vs. the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Amazon.

Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022)

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie, which serves as a continuation of the Nickelodeon series of the same name, was released on Netflix in August 2022 and follows the Ninja Turtles as they team up with a future version of Casey Jones to defeat Krang before he can take over the planet.

If you were a fan of the 2018-2020 series, then this movie is going to be right up your alley. It features much of the same voice cast and features a great deal of action and laughs that are just too good to pass up.

Stream Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie on Netflix.

Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

And then there is the 2014 documentary, Turtle Power: The Definitive History Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which charts the entire history (up to that point) of the brand. From its days as a manga to one of cultural domination, the franchise is explored in just about every way imaginable.

If you want to see this transformation unfold before your very eyes, then this documentary is going to be the way to go.

Stream Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Paramount+.

Rent/buy Turtle Power: The Definitive History of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Amazon.