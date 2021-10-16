The Biggest Lesson Pretty Smart’s Gregg Sulkin Has Learned From Working On Multi-Cam Sitcoms
By Erik Swann
The cerebral actor shared some great thoughts.
Netflix’s Pretty Smart features an upbeat cast of comedic performers, which includes the talented Gregg Sulkin. The British actor has been working within the comedy world for some time now, and he continues to find different ways to diversify his approach to the comedy genre. Over the years, he’s especially done quite a bit of work within the world of multi-cam sitcoms. So at this point, Sulkin’s picked up a thing or two from his time in this realm of entertainment, and he recently opened up to us about the biggest lesson he’s learned.
On the Netflix series, Gregg Sulkin plays the role of Grant, the good-looking and kind-hearted ex-boyfriend and current roommate of Olivia Macklin’s Claire, who soon becomes good friends with her sister, Chelsea (played by Emily Osment). The character serves as a major source of comedy within the series, as his occasional misunderstandings can lead to some chuckle-worthy moments. But Sulkin isn’t all about getting the laughs for himself. When I asked the actor about the biggest lesson he’s learned from multi-cam sitcoms, he explained that it’s important for one to remember that they’re part of a unit:
It’s no surprise that the star would understand the value of teamwork, given his body of work. Many Disney Channel aficionados likely remember that he once played resident werewolf Mason Greyback on Wizards of Waverly Place. It was on that he mixed it up with stars like Selena Gomez and David Henrie. He’s also had guest spots on other notable comedies like Melissa & Joey and Young & Hungry, which coincidentally was headlined by Emily Osment. His work with ensemble casts has also extended to other genres through projects such as Marvel’s Runaways.
The team spirit the actor speaks of is likely the reason the cast of Pretty Smart have such nice chemistry. During our conversation, he went on to praise his co-stars and discuss the working environment they were able to establish:
These are sweet sentiments and wise words from Gregg Sulkin. Funny enough, these almost sound like comments that would come from his character, who’s shown to be incredibly big on teamwork. This latest comedy is certainly another notch in Sulkin’s sitcom belt and, if the show returns for another season, it’ll be fun to see how he continues to develop the lovable Grant.
Pretty Smart is now streaming on Netflix and, be sure to check out our fall 2021 TV schedule for more info on the shows that are premiering and returning during this television season.
Covering superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.