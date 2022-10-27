13 Underrated Netflix Original TV Shows That Are Worth Watching

At this point, it’s almost funny how many shows Netflix releases each year, but that doesn’t mean that there aren’t tons of awesome picks out there to watch. There are super popular series on the streaming site, like Stranger Things breaking records or the massive hit, Bridgerton, continuing to be just as popular in 2022 as it was in 2020, however, we’re here to talk about the underrated shows.

I’m talking about great series like Living With Yourself, or I Am Not Okay With This, that flew under the radar and deserve so much more praise than they get. Today, we’ll talk about the underrated Netflix original shows, and how you can watch them right now.

The Get-Down (2016-2017)

The cancellation of this show is a crime to me. The Get-Down is set in the Bronx in the 1970s, and tells of the rise of hip-hop and disco through the eyes of a group of talented teenagers, all trying to chase their own dreams.

One of the key factors of this show is the music. It’s so incredibly catchy. I remember when it first came out, I was listening to the soundtrack constantly. The performances themselves are great, with the talented Justice Smith performing some awesome raps and bringing great personality to his role as Zeke. It’s so much fun. The first season was split into two parts and canceled afterward, but honestly, it deserved much more time.

Dear White People (2017-2021)

The dramedy series Dear White People, based on the film of the same name, follows several black college students who attend a (fictional) Ivy League university, and deal with issues of the modern-day experiences of African Americans, as well as the constant issue of race relations.

I know, for something that dives into such heavy topics, you wouldn’t expect it to be such a great combination of drama and comedy. Granted, it leans a little more towards drama, but it’s still great, combining a mixture of dark comedy with serious messages that everyone should learn about. Each episode focuses on a particular character, showing the different aspects of life for them compared to everyone else. The show concluded with four seasons , so now's the time to binge it all.

A Series Of Unfortunate Events (2017-2019)

If you want a fun black comedy/drama, you have to check out A Series of Unfortunate Events. Starring Neil Patrick Harris , this series is an adaptation of the famous Lemony Snicket books, telling the story of three siblings who lose their parents in a supposed fire and are shuffled from guardian to guardian all to evade the malicious Count Olaf, who is after them for their fortune.

I can’t recommend A Series of Unfortunate Events enough. It has something for everyone, family values, funny comedy, and what’s even better – Neil Patrick Harris character-acting. I mean, he really knows how to pull an accent and wow, is he outstanding as Count Olaf in this show. I genuinely love him more than Jim Carrey’s version and that’s saying something. I wish this show could have gone on for just a little longer.

One Day At A Time (2017-2020)

One Day At a Time is a remake of a series from 1975, only this time following the lives of a Cuban-American family. The main character is Penelope Alvarez, an. Army Nurse Corps veteran, who is facing her return to civilian life and living with her children and mother after being in the army.

One Day at a Time is the perfect comedy-drama series for today. Not only is it super funny, but it deals with serious topics that you wouldn’t normally expect in a sitcom, such as immigration, sexism, homophobia, racial identity and so many more. It’s a great way to re-imagine the original series, and offers new stories for people of this generation to enjoy. With three seasons on Netflix (and one other through Pop), the show has plenty of awesome moments and deserves so much more love.

The End Of The F*ing World (2017-2019)

This is one of my favorite underrated series. In The End of the F*ing World, we follow James, a 17-year-old who believes that he is a psychopath, and Alyssa, an angry classmate who meets James and sees him as a way out of her home life.

This show is so ridiculous, and that’s what makes it so much fun. Whatever you’re expecting to happen, it doesn’t. There are so many twists and turns, and the acting from both Alex Lawther and Jessica Barden is great, along with their amazing chemistry.

Anne With An E (2017-2019)

With three seasons to watch, Anne with an E was a fan favorite – and something many people were upset about when the show was originally cancelled. This series follows the titular character, Anne, in the 1800s, an orphan who has a bright mind and will do anything in her power in order to feel accepted after losing her family.

Anne with an E went under the radar for some time, but over the last couple of years, I have seen more and more people request that Netflix undo their cancellation of this show and bring it back because it was loved so much. Anne is a great character and one that every girl should look up to, and truly will make you smile with her creative thinking.

Living With Yourself (2019)

If you love Paul Rudd , then you’ll be seeing double in this Netflix series and loving it. Living With Yourself follows the story of Miles Elliot, a man who, after undergoing a strange treatment that promises a better life for him, discovers that he’s actually been replaced by a clone.

Let’s just start this off by saying that Paul Rudd has so much chemistry even with himself, it’s impossible not to like this series. The jokes land well, the story is great, and Paul Rudd does exceptionally well literally playing two versions of himself. When this show first came out, I wished it got more hype than it did. Paul Rudd really does shine.

Everything Sucks! (2018)

Have you ever wondered what living in a town called Boring is like? That’s what Everything Sucks! answers, because in this show, we are taken to the real-life city, Boring, Oregon in the 1990s. We follow a group of high schoolers that attend Boring High, who are trying to change their quote unquote, “boring lives” by making a movie, and along the way, discover more about themselves.

This is such a great series on Netflix that was canceled after only one season , and I hate that it was. It’s such a great coming of age that mixes with drama and comedy so well, and features a very talented cast. It even has Sydney Sweeney before she blew up from her roles in shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus. Such a great series.

Julie And The Phantoms (2020)

If you want a musical show, then look no further than Julie and the Phantoms. In this dramedy, we follow the story of Julie, a teenager who is struggling to make music following her mother’s death. Then, out of nowhere, Julie accidentally summons a ghost band from the past and eventually starts her own band with them.

I know, the premise sounds absolutely ridiculous, but Julie and the Phantoms has so much going for it. The story is a lot of fun, the music catchy, and the jokes land each time. I mean, what else can you expect with High School Musical's creator Kenny Ortega being one of those behind the series? The man knows his musicals well. It was such a shame when the show was canceled after one season .

First Kill (2022)

A supernatural show is something I can always get behind. First Kill tells the story of two girls, one a vampire and one a possible monster hunter, who both have to make first kills in order to be accepted by their family. But as their relationship develops over time, their lives become more intertwined and messier than ever despite the fact that they’re supposed to hate each other.

First Kill was a great show that was, again, cancelled after only one season, and fans were so upset. Even the boss of First Kill blasted Netflix for the sudden drop on the series back in August 2022. However, at least we can still admire the First Kill cast as we re-watch the show – and maybe one day see the continuation of an awesome LGBTQ storyline, but I don’t have my fingers crossed.

I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

In I Am Not Okay With This, we get to follow the story of Sydney, a seemingly normal 17-year-old girl, who over time ends up developing special powers that change her life forever.

Let me start off by saying that the acting talents of Sophia Lillis were outstanding in this show, and really allowed her the platform to shine and show off that she is a leading lady. Not only that, but the jokes in this dark comedy paired so well with the superhero aspects. The story was intriguing and interesting to follow, too. Everything hit so well for this Netflix show. Apparently, the show was canceled due to COVID-19 related reasons, but we can at least give it the love it deserves now on Netflix.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017 - 2019)

There are zombie shows like All Of Us Are Dead or The Walking Dead, and then there are zombie shows like Santa Clarita Diet. This comedy starring Drew Barrymore follows a real estate agent who ends up swallowing an ancient item that ends up literally killing her – and then she comes back to life as a zombie. And now, she needs to learn to adapt to her new undead life for not only her family, but the future.

If anyone knows me, they know I’m a fan of zombies, and while I wouldn’t normally be drawn towards something like this, I have to say that Santa Clarita Diet is just such a good time and I can’t recommend it enough. It’s carried by Drew Barrymore’s charming performance and she is always a joy to watch, especially in undead form.

Love (2016-2018)

Judd Apatow strikes again in the romantic comedy department with this underrated Netflix show. In Love, we get a look at the real world of dating by exploring the different perspectives of females and males in relationships, through the main characters, Mickey and Gus.

Community’s Gillian Jacobs and Paul Rust (Super Fun Night) really carry this series, showing off the different ways they view love, date, and look at the world. This Judd Apatow project has hysterical comedy, with great romance. I’m genuinely surprised that this show only ran for three seasons and not several more, with how funny some of the jokes are. You’ll find yourself laughing a lot with this series.

