The Biggest Lessons The Neighborhood’s Marcel Spears Has Learned From Co-Stars Cedric The Entertainer And Tichina Arnold
The Neighborhood star is in the company of legends.
Season 4 of CBS’ hit comedy The Neighborhood arrived this fall, and the Butler and Johnson families are back for more hilarious hijinks and heartwarming moments. With the show having been on the air for a few years now, the series’ stars seem more than comfortable in their roles. This is true for Marcel Spears, who plays the quirky, intelligent and kind Marty Butler. The up-and-coming actor has relished his time on the show, and he’s especially grateful that he gets to work with Hollywood veterans Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold. With this, Spear opened up about the biggest lessons he’s learned from his two colleagues over the years.
Like many of us, the actor grew up watching sitcoms, and Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold were certainly present on his TV screen. The idea of meeting and working with one’s heroes would be daunting for anyone but, based on Marcel Spears’ comments during our phone interview, he’s become quite close with his castmates. Of course, I couldn’t help but pick his brain about what he’s soaked up from the performers. And as Spears explained, they provided him with something that’s invaluable for any performer:
The star’s two veteran co-stars originally rose to prominence through sitcoms of the ‘90s. Tichina Arnold became known to many viewers as the vivacious and sharp-tongued Pam Jones in the hit sitcom Martin, over five seasons. Meanwhile, Cedric the Entertainer, who already had a growing career as a comedian, entered the television space in earnest through his role as Cedric Robinson on The Steve Harvey Show, which ran for six seasons. Since then both have gone on to do other high-profile TV shows and films. So it pretty much goes without saying that Marcel Spears is in the presence of comedy royalty and having them instill confidence like that is certainly special.
So you can imagine that any time the Mayor alum is able to make one of them laugh, it’s a true accomplishment. Spears went on to say more about his relationship with his on-screen father, which is a bit warmer than the relationship between their two characters. He also spoke further on the bond he has with his TV mom. As he put it, the two veterans have done a lot when it comes to helping him build his skills as an actor:
One can only imagine what kind of deep conversations the trio of actors have had over the years. It’s more than clear that Marcel Spears is in a prime position to succeed, and it’ll be fun to watch him and his co-stars grow as the show continues its run.
The Neighborhood airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, and you can stream past episodes on Paramount+. To find out when it returns next year, check out CinemaBlend’s winter and spring 2022 TV schedule.
