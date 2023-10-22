The Exorcist: Believer SFX Artist Talks The Difference Between Horror Movies And Procedural Series Like NCIS: Los Angeles

Visual effects work provides a space where creativity knows no bounds in the entertainment world. From creating spine-tingling horrors to heart-pounding action sequences, SFX artists are the unsung heroes who make it all happen. One such creative genius is two-time Emmy winner and Academy Award recipient Christopher Nelson, who sat down with CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg. During the chat, Nelson offered an insider's perspective on the nuanced differences between working on productions for horror movies like The Exorcist: Believer and procedural series like NCIS: Los Angeles.

In an exclusive interview, which you can watch above, Eric Eisenberg delved into the heart of the matter, asking the longtime special effects pro about the energy he experiences on the sets of various projects. To this, Christopher Nelson responded:

Every project is different, and I approach every project differently. Each project has a different energy and context based on the script and what the director is going for. What the DP is going for and the look of things, the feeling of things and the vibe on set is different every single time I go to set. And that’s why I love what I do because it changes constantly over the 34 years I have been doing this. I’m lucky enough to think outside the box and create something new every single time I’m on set, based off of the really unique artists I get to work with. I get to work with all these amazing directors and these amazing directors of photography and the crew. I mean, everybody is different, and that’s what makes it so exciting.

The makeup effects designer's words offer a glimpse into the dynamic world of special effects, where adaptability is vital. With a rich career spanning over three decades, he continues to find excitement and innovation with each new project, adapting his skills and mindset to the unique demands of the script, director, and crew. Surely there are differences when it comes to horror movies and procedurals, based on his comments. But at the end of the day, all of the work similarly comes down to just how much creativity an artist can inject into a project.

The conversation then took an intriguing turn as Eric Eisenberg asked about any commonalities between the genres of horror and superhero movies , something the SFX maestro knows a thing or two about working on everything from DC’s The Suicide Squad to Avengers: Endgame. When providing his answer: Chris Nelson astutely evoked yet another genre -- comedy:

I think, oddly enough, there is a commonality between horror and comedy. And I have found that over my years and that it's all about beats, and it's all about breaths in between those beats. Bringing the audience up and letting them breathe and then taking them down a little bit and then taking them up. There’s a similar rhythm between comedy and horror. That's what I find. And that’s why when you have a comedy horror film, it works so well when it’s done well. I find those two similarities interesting.

Christopher Nelson's insights shed light on the art of pacing and timing that transcends genres, emphasizing the importance of maintaining audience engagement through the ebb and flow of tension and release. This connection between horror and comedy underscores the depth of understanding and finesse SFX artists bring to their craft. It's a skill that is particularly relevant in recreating iconic scenes like the unforgettable vomit sequence in the 1973 classic The Exorcist.

With David Gordon Green's long-awaited follow-up, Believer, gracing the 2023 movie release schedule , it's evident that the franchise revival, now in full swing , maintains deep ties to the original , and this nod to the iconic vomit scene , created by the visual effects artist, adds a layer of intrigue to the film's production details. Here's to more great work from him on scary flicks like Green's legacy sequel and Halloween Ends as well as small-screen procedurals like (the since-ended) NCIS: LA and Criminal Minds.