The Exorcist: Believer SFX Artist Talks The Difference Between Horror Movies And Procedural Series Like NCIS: Los Angeles
And the difference isn't just less LL Cool J.
Visual effects work provides a space where creativity knows no bounds in the entertainment world. From creating spine-tingling horrors to heart-pounding action sequences, SFX artists are the unsung heroes who make it all happen. One such creative genius is two-time Emmy winner and Academy Award recipient Christopher Nelson, who sat down with CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg. During the chat, Nelson offered an insider's perspective on the nuanced differences between working on productions for horror movies like The Exorcist: Believer and procedural series like NCIS: Los Angeles.
In an exclusive interview, which you can watch above, Eric Eisenberg delved into the heart of the matter, asking the longtime special effects pro about the energy he experiences on the sets of various projects. To this, Christopher Nelson responded:
The makeup effects designer's words offer a glimpse into the dynamic world of special effects, where adaptability is vital. With a rich career spanning over three decades, he continues to find excitement and innovation with each new project, adapting his skills and mindset to the unique demands of the script, director, and crew. Surely there are differences when it comes to horror movies and procedurals, based on his comments. But at the end of the day, all of the work similarly comes down to just how much creativity an artist can inject into a project.
The conversation then took an intriguing turn as Eric Eisenberg asked about any commonalities between the genres of horror and superhero movies, something the SFX maestro knows a thing or two about working on everything from DC’s The Suicide Squad to Avengers: Endgame. When providing his answer: Chris Nelson astutely evoked yet another genre -- comedy:
Christopher Nelson's insights shed light on the art of pacing and timing that transcends genres, emphasizing the importance of maintaining audience engagement through the ebb and flow of tension and release. This connection between horror and comedy underscores the depth of understanding and finesse SFX artists bring to their craft. It's a skill that is particularly relevant in recreating iconic scenes like the unforgettable vomit sequence in the 1973 classic The Exorcist.
With David Gordon Green's long-awaited follow-up, Believer, gracing the 2023 movie release schedule, it's evident that the franchise revival, now in full swing, maintains deep ties to the original, and this nod to the iconic vomit scene, created by the visual effects artist, adds a layer of intrigue to the film's production details. Here's to more great work from him on scary flicks like Green's legacy sequel and Halloween Ends as well as small-screen procedurals like (the since-ended) NCIS: LA and Criminal Minds.
You can see Christopher Nelson’s latest SFX work in The Exorcist: Believer, which is now playing in theaters. You can also explore our 2024 movie schedule for all upcoming horror releases.
