The Jack Ryan Co-Stars Michael Peña Love To Bring Potential Spinoff

Warning: spoilers for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 are in play. If you’re not caught up with the final season, you’ve been warned.

With the series finale of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan now square in the books, the future of the Clancy-verse is still a bit of a mystery. Though it was announced that a potential spinoff fronted by actor Michael Peña was in the works, details on that project are still tightly under wraps. However, should the green light be given, the MCU vet already has some ideas on which of his recent co-stars he’d love to bring along for the ride.

Speaking with Michael Peña and Louis Ozawa, during an interview that took place before the SAG-AFTRA strike, the future of Jack Ryan definitely came up in conversation. Speaking about who could be involved in the franchise's future, Peña gave CinemaBlend this list of co-stars he’d love to recruit:

To be honest with you, I think John Krasinski would be awesome. For him to just jump back, I mean he’s directing more than he’s acting right now. But I think to keep it in the same tone, because people love Jack Ryan, this iteration of Jack Ryan especially in the show, I think it’d be great to team up with him. Mike Kelly, also, Wendell Pierce. You know [points to Louis] bring you. Let’s go, dude.

The 2023 TV schedule saw the conclusion of the John Krasinski-led series by wrapping with its titular hero walking away from clandestine service. With Peña’s character present for this moment, the next chapter of this franchise could see him taking point. At least, that’s what it felt like when watching the Jack Ryan series finale, “Proof of Concept.”

In the final moments of the series ending episode, John Krasinski's ultimate boy scout sees his friends James Greer (Wendell Pierce), Mike November (Michael Kelly), Domingo Chavez (Michael Peña), and Elizabeth Wright (Betty Gabriel) gathered together. Before leaving, he frames them all with his hands and says "Hell of a team photo." Knowing the extended universe of Tom Clancy novels, that moment feels like a double down on these cast members being a part of what comes next.

When Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan was announced to be ending with Season 4, it came with an added bonus of Michael Peña being cast as another legacy character from Clancy’s wide roster of heroes. In the role of Domingo “Ding” Chavez, the Ant-Man star ventured into some pretty dark territory with this potentially huge role.

If the next chapter of Domingo's story is explored, the infrastructure is already present for a continuation series that focuses on Ding as its new main character. This is perfect, as he's connected to yet another huge thread that's been developing in the Clancy-verse.

You see, Chavez is a member of one of Tom Clancy’s most memorable brands connected to the wide web of Jack Ryan stories: Rainbow Six. That title is something that’s been danced around rather frequently in the library of anyone who has a Prime Video Subscription . This is in part thanks to the ending of Michael B. Jordan's Without Remorse which showed the creation of said organization of clandestine operatives.

The trailer for Jack Ryan Season 4 even dropped an easter egg that connected Michael Peña’s badass operative to the organization started by Jordan’s John Clark. So the two worlds could be connected in a future project, if the powers that be have the right idea in mind. There would definitely need to be some changes though, as in the 1995 source novel Jack Ryan is president of the United States.

All sorts of possibilities are in the air, and an interview with Collider saw series EP Allyson Seeger confirm that hopes to move forward on a potential spinoff for Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are still in the air. While the flagship series has taken its final bow, this is one of those cases where the door is wide open for a continuation, with Michael Peña’s Domingo Chavez as a possible key.

Thankfully, you can see just how awesome the man they call "Ding" is in action. While the world will just have to wait and see what comes next, all four seasons of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan are now streaming on Prime Video.