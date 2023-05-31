We Finally Got The First Look At Michael Peña’s Rainbow Six Character In Jack Ryan Season 4 Trailer

It’s almost over, Tom Clancy fans. Season 4 of Prime Video’s hit adaptation Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan marks the end of the road that we’ve known was coming in the 2023 TV schedule . With that finality comes the promise that the John Krasinski incarnation of this legendary hero is going to go all out in the homestretch; and the trailer for Season 4 is definitely promising that sort of thrill. Especially when we now have our first look at Michael Peña’s Rainbow Six Character, Domingo “Ding” Chavez in the mix.

Prime Video released the first look at this latest chapter of Ryanverse action, and it’s all building to some pretty heavy stuff. With Jack Ryan now serving as the Acting Deputy Director of the CIA, his latest mission seems to be focused on a threat that’s very close to home. It’s a job that requires Jack to not only work once again with longtime mentor and collaborator James Greer (Wendell Pierce) but also the slyly funny CIA station chief, Mike November (Michael Kelly).

It also puts Ryan in a position to try and recruit “the deadliest operator the CIA’s ever employed, putting Michael Peña front and center to take his place in the Jack Ryan cast. Domingo “Ding” Chavez isn’t just a random name plucked from the Tom Clancy universe of characters either, as Peña’s initial casting announcement came with news of a potential spinoff in the works.

While it’s not exactly specified that Rainbow Six is on the table, there is an easter egg in this Jack Ryan Season 4 trailer that brings us a step closer to that very reality. Check out what Chavez’s file contains in the split second it comes up on screen:

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It appears that the CIA team of operators known as “Rainbow” already exists in this universe, and Mr. Chavez could be the key to introducing this concept further. Though another major question will be how and if Michael B. Jordan’s Rainbow Six movie connects to the potential spin off Michael Peña is currently earmarked for. Thanks to Without Remorse’s ending also introducing the legendary 1998 Tom Clancy novel into the mix, we might just see this ambitious crossover finally taking shape.

Obvious timeline questions aside, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 4 looks to be a promising gateway to the future while also providing a proper send off to John Krasinski’s CIA analyst/hero. With all of the gunplay, enhanced interrogation, and one-liners fans have come to expect, this dynamic action/adventure series looks like it’s properly headed to one final day at the office.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan kicks off its fourth and final season, starting on June 30th. Just know that in order to gain access to this latest debrief, as well as the rest of the Ryan mission files, you’ll need a Prime Video subscription for clearance.