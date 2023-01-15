How To Watch The Last Of Us Online And Stream The Video Game Adaptation Starring Pedro Pascal

How to watch The Last Of Us

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT Channel: HBO Stream: HBO Max (US) International streaming options: Sky (UK) | Binge (Aus) | Crave (CA)

Watch The Last Of Us: synopsis

Adapted from Naughty Dog's award-winning action-adventure video game comes the highly-anticipated HBO adaptation of The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Make sure you know how to watch The Last of Us online -what is already pegged to be the biggest TV show to come out of 2023.

Taking place in a hostile, post-apocalyptic landscape, an unlikely duo is formed between Joel (Pascal) and Ellie (Ramsey) when the hardened, grieving survivor is tasked with transporting Ellie across the US from a quarantine zone.

With Ellie seemingly immune to the Cordyceps infection that has dilapidated mankind, she could be the last hope for creating a vaccine. But first the two must venture across state lines and seek only the light.

Already drawing in rave reviews, read our guide on how to watch The Last of Us online based on where you are.

Watch The Last of Us online in the US

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The TV adaption of the video game of the same name makes its long anticipated arrival on the small screen. The first episode of The Last of Us premieres on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and will land on streaming service, HBO Max (opens in new tab) thereafter.

HBO comes as a part of most cable packages. Otherwise you can subscribe to HBO Max with plans starting from $9.99 a month (opens in new tab). To skip the commercials and enjoy a 4K stream of The Last of Us, opt for its pricier $15.99 a month plan. Or save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates (opens in new tab) ($99.99 or $149.99 a year respectively).

How to watch The Last of Us in Australia for free

(Image credit: Binge)

Tune into the post-apocalyptic drama and catch the first two episodes for free by signing up to streaming service Binge (opens in new tab) Down Under.

The Last of Us will premiere on the service on Monday, January 16 at 1pm AEDT (the same time as episodes air in the US) with new episodes following at the same time every Monday for its nine episode run.

You'll be able to stream The Last of Us episodes at your leisure any time after, too, and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's every Binge's very generous 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) period.

On Binge you can also catch-up or remind yourself of the story so far with its previous two seasons available to stream. Binge comes with a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter costing from $10 a month

Watch The Last of Us in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

For those in the UK, The Last of Us will broadcast on Sky Atlantic with Brits able to watch the show concurrently with US audiences at 2am GMT, or the far more appropriate time of 9pm GMT every Monday after its premiere on Monday, January 16.

Sky TV packages start from £24 a month (opens in new tab). For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass, which costs £9.99 a month with the option to cancel anytime.

Watch The Last of Us in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

Crave is the place got all HBO imports in Canada - and that's the case for The Last of Us, too.

Come Sunday, January 15 you'll be able to watch new episodes of The Last of Us on the platform, concurrent with its US release.

You have an option of two plans to subscribe to with Crave. Crave Mobile is its cheapest plan at $9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Total costs $19.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices and download for offline viewing.

The Last of Us release schedule: Episode 1: "When You're Lost in the Darkness" - January 15

Episode 2: "Infected" - January 22

Episode 3 - January 29

Episode 4 - February 5

Episode 5 - February 12

Episode 6 - February 19

Episode 7 - February 26

Episode 8 - March 5

Episode 9 - March 12

The Last of Us trailer

The Last of Us cast