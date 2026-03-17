The Lincoln Lawyer Finally Has A Season 5 Update, And It Came From New Addition Cobie Smulders

Season 4 of The Lincoln Lawyer ended its run on Netflix’s 2026 schedule with a big shock. In the final moments of the finale, Cobie Smulders came into the picture as Mickey’s sister. So, when I had the chance to chat with the actress, I had to ask her about joining this cast, and she gave me an update about Season 5.

Right before The Lincoln Lawyer aired its fourth season (you can stream it with a Netflix subscription ), it was renewed for a fifth. Considering how the finale ended, that’s not a surprise, as the credits rolled immediately after Mickey’s sister showed up in his life amid an action-packed moment in a grocery store and its parking lot. Now, the scene is set, and a new case will be at the center of the show that will presumably involve her.

So, while speaking with the Smulders about her current role in Season 3 of Shrinking , I also asked about getting to work on the Netflix hit, too. In response, she told me:

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Yeah, we're in production right now, and it is so much fun.

They really wasted no time getting back to work. The fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered in early February on the 2026 TV schedule . Now, a little over a month later, they’re already in production on Season 5. Talk about exciting!

It’s been announced that the next installment of this book-to-screen adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novels will be based on Resurrection Walk. That book follows Mickey and his half-brother, Harry Bosch, as they work to take on new and risky cases. Notably, Bosch is not in the Netflix series, and he can’t be, seeing as Bosch is its own show on Amazon Prime. So, could Smulders' character Allison essentially replace Bosch? It’s not confirmed, but it does seem possible.

Now, while we don’t know the exact role the How I Met Your Mother actress will play in Season 5’s story, showrunner Ted Humphrey did tell me that Mickey was “completely gobsmacked” by his sister showing up. So, I’m very curious to see where the story picks up from there.

Thankfully, it sounds like we’ll get to see this story unfold sooner rather than later because production has already begun. It sounds like they’re having fun with it, too. Cobie Smulders specifically told me that she adores the cast led by Manuel García-Rulfo, and she’s a big fan of the series being based in LA. In the Shrinking actress’s words:

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It is a very different world. It is also like an LA-centric world, which is really fun to be able to shoot here in LA. The cast couldn't be nicer. It’s a wonderful job that I've just kind of fallen into. And I think it's going to be like a really exciting season for fans.

Well, I’m certainly excited to see what happens next, and I’m especially enthusiastic about the role Cobie Smulders is about to play in this show. She is the newest cast member, and her character came as a big shock to me, fans and Mickey. So, I’m looking forward to seeing how Mickey’s sister shakes things up in the coming installment.

It seems like we won’t have to wait too long to see it, too, because The Lincoln Lawyer Season 5 is in production, and Cobie Smulders is set to play an important role in it.