The Masked Singer: Metal Icon Sebastian Bach Gave Us His Thoughts Being Eliminated On Rock Night, And How He Can Still Hit Those High Notes

With The Masked Singer's Group B finals now finished, the usual discussions and debates have been had over who should have emerged victorious. I previously voiced my thoughts about the round lacking fairness without the bell in play, as it meant only one of the three talented singers - Tiki, Husky, and Sea Queen - would advance. In the end, Tiki was unmasked and revealed to be heavy metal icon Sebastian Bach, and CinemaBlend had to get the Skid Row frontman's thoughts about getting axed on a night dedicated to rock music.

Whether as a solo artist or as part of Skid Row, Sebastian Bach is a name that's long been synonymous with rock music, long hair, and soaring vocals. As such, it felt like he might have taken exception with being voted out during the genre-friendly "I Wanna Rock." When I asked the singer for his thoughts, Bach noted there were no hard feelings over what happened - one could even say he could stand the heartache - even if he wasn't altogether in agreement that he was the one who should have gone home over Sea Queen. In his words:

Well, I watched the show and not to brag, but my vocal performance, just vocally, I don't think I should have been going home. Because, I mean, I watched it; there's not too many 55-year-old guys that could hit those notes, if any. Well, Rob Halford, Robin Zander, Steven Tyler, you know, but there's not a lot. So I was very happy with the way I sang, and that's all I really care about.

Sea Queen coming out victorious over Tiki wasn't quite on par with Group A's stunning upset, but I do agree with the Gilmore Girls vet. I don't think Sebastian Bach performed poorly in the slightest, and he may well have "won" that final round, so to speak. It's never an easy decision for the audience when they're forced to choose between two equally talented singers who aren't performing under ideal circumstances. Still, it's always unfortunate to see someone getting eliminated for what's essentially their career.

Bach is moving onward and upward, of course, and just recently released a new single, "What Do I Got To Lose?" on his social platforms, Spotify and elsewhere. The latest single features the singer sounding essentially as clean and polished as he did on Skid Row's self-titled debut. "18 and Life" is understandably not a go-to karaoke song.

I asked Bach if he's tried out or adjusted to any different techniques as far as his singing preparation and training has gone over the past few decades. And I was surprised to learn not only how little his process has changed, but also how influential his specific routine has been for other rock legends.

My singing has not changed whatsoever at all. Nothing. I do the same warm-up that I did in 1989 when I first went to my vocal coach. in New York City named Don Lawrence and he made us record all our lessons. So I have them all on CD. It's the same warm-up I've done since then. And by the way, Axl Rose warms up to my warm-up. He warms up to me singing my warm up. So does Lita Ford. . . . I’ve given my warm-up to all those singers because they hear me backstage and they’re like, ‘What the fuck is that,’ and they’re like, ‘Can I please have a copy?’... It’s really cool to think about Axl warming up to me before he sings.

Sebastian Bach has plenty to hang his hat on thanks to a long career in rock music on top of Broadway and TV roles, which has earned him much respect from his fellow musicians. And you know his Trailer Park Boys appearances give him major cred among comedy fans.

As such, the rocker told CinemaBlend he was just focused on having fun with this Masked Singer appearance, which means he wasn't backstage psyching out people like Anthony Rappaport as The Pickle. Instead, the over 6'0 singer was busy maneuvering backstage in the Tiki outfit, which made him even taller with the straw and umbrella on top.

With its wild themes and a great roster of performers, The Masked Singer Season 10 has lived up to the hype of its landmark season. The only thing that could top it at this stage is if TMS did a live season, though the showrunner said there are some logistical issues in doing so. I'd still be up for seeing it happen, though I concede I don't really have to do anything but wait on it, and I'm sure contestants would have to get paid well, unlike previous seasons.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and catch up on Season 10 with a Hulu subscription. We're only a short way off from the finale, so be sure to catch up in time for the Group C final and be ready for a big supersized finale.