‘I Get Criticized 24/7’: The Masked Singer’s Royal Knight Shared The Joy Of Performing On The Show, And It’s A Perspective I Never Considered

Warning! The following contains spoilers from The Masked Singer's Thanksgiving episode "Peanuts Night." Stream the episode with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer's Thanksgiving episode could've used more Peanuts music, but aside from that, I'd call it a big win for the Fox series. The only downside was that the Season 12 Group C finals were super competitive, and it's a shame they all couldn't advance to the next stage. That said, Royal Knight, who was unmasked and revealed to be actress Jana Kramer, was grateful to be in the mix and shared her joy of performing on the show with CinemaBlend.

Kramer isn't just a face you expect to see on the 2025 TV schedule, as she's divided her time between acting and performing music on stage for some time. I asked her what it was like to hear kind words from professional singers like Robin Thicke and Rita Ora, and she talked about how great the vibes of The Masked Singer are overall:

They were so kind and that's another thing that I like about the show is that there's no real pressure. It's just like, go out there, go have fun. Simon Cowell won’t take apart your vocals or whatever. Even if you didn't sound great, they're gonna be like, ‘You did great!’ It's just such a lovey-dovey kind of show. And that's right up my alley.

The Masked Singer does thrive on positivity, which may further explain why they sidestepped that Robin Thicke tie-in on "Miley Cyrus Night." While the audience may jeer Ken Jeong from time to time for a terrible guess, they never really take it out on the contestants. If Savannah Chrisley can't get booed on TMS, no one can!

I feel mildly bad for that criticism, especially since Jana Kramer talked about the amount of it she faces in her daily life. She talked about how it feels to be in the public eye and how The Masked Singer was a nice change of pace:

I don't wanna be criticized, I'm criticized 24/7 in my life, like from online for this and that and the other or likeI didn't get the right cereal for my kids or something. It was like, so lovely to be on a show where they're just like, ‘You were great. You did so good.’ And I feel like some of the things they said too, especially the notoriety that they have andhow successful they are, the things they said it felt really nice.

No one was going to judge Jana Kramer for giving out sex toys ahead of a Lifetime movie or the goofy puns of her Hallmark movies on The Masked Singer. I love how she highlighted the Fox series as one of the safe spaces of modern television, and she's so accurate with that analysis. America's Got Talent can keep Simon Cowell and his judgmental attitude toward acts!

Jana Kramer was not the only contestant sent home this week, as Sherlock Hound was also unmasked and revealed to be former professional baseball player Bronson Arroyo. Both gave great performances their entire run, but whoever is underneath the mask of Strawberry Shortcake just continues to be so incredible and advancing. I'm thinking they may go on to win Season 12, but it's been so long since I've seen the other finalists perform that I think I'll have to hear all of them before making an official pick.

The Masked Singer returns to its normal time on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are not many episodes left in this season, so be sure to catch up as we head into the next stage of the competition.