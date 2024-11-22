The Masked Singer's Thanksgiving Episode Just Became Mandatory Viewing With On-Brand Theme Reveal, But Something Doesn’t Sit Right

Thanksgiving is a time for celebration, watching upcoming 2024 movies in theaters, and maybe even settling in to watch The Masked Singer while that mountain of food you ate settles. The last one may not be in the mix for everyone, but they may change their minds after discovering the amazing theme planned for the special episode. While I have one minor issue with it, it already has me wondering what could be on tap for next Thanksgiving on the 2025 TV schedule.

I thought The Masked Singer's wild NFL night was the perfect Thanksgiving tribute, but I was wrong. There is a better theme that fits the season pretty perfectly, and I feel like such a "Blockhead" for not thinking of it sooner.

(Image credit: Fox/Michael Becker)

The Masked Singer Will Be Doing "Peanuts Night" On Thanksgiving

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and all their friends will be in tow for "Peanuts Night" on The Masked Singer. Fox dropped a fantastic trailer for the episode, which is set to air right after football ends on Thanksgiving Day:

It’s Peanuts Night! 🧡 | The Masked Singer - YouTube Watch On

Even if you're busy the night of Thanksgiving, I'd be sure to set my DVR for this or stream it afterward with a Hulu subscription. Watching to hear Charlie Brown say "Good Grief" or something to that effect when Ken Jeong makes a terrible guess would make the whole episode iconic for me and maybe even top some of The Masked Singer's most shocking reveals. It feels perfect for evening viewing, though there is one downside that's bugging me.

(Image credit: Fox/Michael Becker)

No Peanuts Songs Have Been Announced For The Episode, Which Does Bum Me Out

Variety reported the songs planned for The Masked Singer's "Peanuts Night," and unfortunately, it's more of a letdown than when they did Queen Night. Viewers can expect songs like “I Hope You Dance,” “Holiday,” and “Ho Hey” to be performed, but it doesn't look like any songs directly tied to Peanuts have been announced.

If you're someone who was hoping for a song from You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, or maybe even the classic "Christmastime Is Here" to play at the end, you may get to the end of The Masked Singer's episode and be disappointed. I can't 100% rule out that there won't be at least a song or two performed, though I would think that if that were in the plans, it would be announced or shown in the trailer rather than held as a surprise.

I should note for those just happening upon this news that this will not be a one-off of holiday special of The Masked Singer, but rather the continuation of Season 12's Group C Finals. As such, viewers just randomly tuning in may feel lost considering most of the season is over, but if it helps, we wrote about the previous episode's "Miley Cyrus Night," which featured Drake Bell unmasked as Ice King. Two unmaskings are scheduled for the Thanksgiving special, and I'm sure they'll be exciting enough that even casuals will want to watch.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As mentioned, catch The Masked Singer on Fox on Thanksgiving Day after football ends on the network. Even knowing there may not be Peanuts songs, I'm still pretty pumped to see what's planned, and will have my Thanksgiving popcorn at the ready!