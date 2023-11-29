One Tree Hill’s Jana Kramer Is Giving Away Sex Toys Before Appearing Lifetime's First Ever Christmas Movie Sex Scene

The 2023 Christmas movie schedule is about to get some spice added to it, because Lifetime will be incorporating its first-ever sex scene into a holiday film. As we get closer to A Cowboy Christmas Romance's release, the movie's star Jana Kramer is showing some love for her project and sex positivity by giving away free sex toys.

After it was announced that Jana Kramer would be starring in A Cowboy Christmas Romance, and Lifetime’s first sex scene, the actress took to Instagram to share her latest brand deal. Noting that she wants her fans to “enjoy the self love club,” the actress posted:

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) A photo posted by on

The caption doesn't mention her Lifetime movie, however, there’s no denying the convenient timing of this brand deal. As Kramer noted, she’s partnered with Bellesa to give away “free toys.” Over the years, the actress has talked about being present in the social media age and not using it all the time, now she’s utilizing her platform in a fun way to promote her latest brand deal as well as A Cowboy Christmas Romance.

Along with this promotion, the actress has also been open about the upcoming scene, and even Lifetime has explained why they’re so excited about it. Tia Maggini, the SVP of scripted content at Lifetime, opened up about this scene, and why now was the best time to incorporate a sex scene into their programming. She told Variety :

We think that there’s an audience out there that’s hungry for grown-up romance, and we’re looking forward to adding some smolder to the usual holiday sugar and spice. We love trying new things, and we’re excited about this new ‘first’ for us for a holiday movie.

Speaking about the spicy scene on her podcast Whine Down , the former One Tree Hill star said:

Spoiler alert — he lays me down on some hay, and then we, you know. Obviously, it’s still Lifetime, it’s still family. But it was pushing limits there, too… They didn’t cut anything. I was so happy that they really left it all in there.

Kramer also said that "they didn't cut anything," and mentioned that she's "happy that they really left it all in there." Along with that comment, the guest on the episode was the film's writer Sarah Drew, and the former Grey’s Anatomy cast member emphasized how important it was to her that the more intimate moments of the project weren't taken out:

I put it all in there, so I was like, ‘Don’t take the steam and the sex away from me. I wrote it on purpose, I want it in there.'

Sarah Drew is no stranger to Lifetime Christmas movies and the world of TV movies in general. Last year, she starred with another Grey’s Anatomy vet for a Reindeer Games Homecoming , and earlier this year she called her work on Hallmark’s Guiding Emily “moving.” On the podcast, she talked to Kramer about wanting to make a different kind of holiday movie with A Cowboy Christmas Romance, and both actresses gushed about how much they loved this project.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance follows Jana Kramer’s character Lexie as she returns to her hometown in Arizona to get back land that currently belongs to a rancher, who is played by Adam Senn. As most holiday movies go, tropes and all, they fall for each other. However, the story is also about Lexie reconnecting with her family. As both Drew and Kramer noted, they love holiday movies, but they wanted this one to be different.

Clearly, Jana Kramer is super excited about A Cowboy Christmas Romance, and she’s using her platform to also promote “self-love” and pleasure through her brand deal with Bellesa.