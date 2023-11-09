Why The Masked Singer’s Hibiscus Knew Jenny McCarthy Would Guess Their Identity

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer's Season 10 episode "One Hit Wonders Night." Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer Season 10 returned after a brief break with "One Hit Wonders Night," and while it was yet another epic episode, it was a bit of a downer as the show said goodbye to another talented competitor. Hibiscus was eliminated, and while some of the panel were stumped on who was behind the mask, she wasn't fooling panelist Jenny McCarthy. Real Housewives alum Luann de Lesseps told CinemaBlend she wasn't surprised McCarthy guessed her right from the start for a few reasons beyond the fact that the judge is a fan of Bravo franchise.

Luann de Lesseps took a break from her Countess Cabaret tour and decided to give The Masked Singer a whirl during its landmark season. Fox viewers and those with a Hulu subscription had a brief chance to guess her identity until Jenny McCarthy laid down definitive evidence that it was the Real Housewives star under the mask. I asked de Lesseps ahead of the episode's airing if she was shocked to be outed so quickly, and the reality star said it wasn't a surprise in the least:

I've known Jenny for years, and she knows a lot about my past. So I think being a nurse which she knew, then just my stature and then my voice. . .You know, a lot of people don't know that the de Lesseps gave the Statue of Liberty to America for the French. And so when she saw the Statue of Liberty, I think that was like a dead giveaway. And I knew she would get it. I knew she would get it first. I was bummed [to leave], but it was such a great experience. I had so much fun. And so, you know, onward and upward.

Typically, it wouldn't be too surprising for Jenny McCarthy to correctly guess a contestant's identity. She's often the best guesser of the bunch, though Ken Jeong has set a surprising new trend of being the guess master in Season 10. I think it was wild to see McCarthy get a correct guess with no hesitation whatsoever, but if it was as obvious as Luann de Lesseps indicated above, it's not too surprising.

In addition to continuing her current cabaret show, Luann de Lesseps will be part of the cast for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip later this year. The decision to turn what could've been a legacy show into a girls trip spinoff has been somewhat controversial with fans, though many are likely still pumped to see the Countess return.

Unfortunately, we only saw some of her talent on The Masked Singer. She didn't last long in Group C, but her exit will clear the way for another wildcard competitor to step up and potentially be the new frontrunner for challengers to look out for.

The Masked Singer Season 10 is every bit as entertaining as promised. I still haven't seen anyone as talented as the potential winner in the first two episodes, but there's a chance for another contestant to make a run. Until then, I'm looking forward to more wild themes and performances and maybe a few more surprises before the season wraps up.

Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This is shaping up to be the best season the series has done yet, so let's hope it maintains that trend and keeps the momentum rolling for the next ten seasons.