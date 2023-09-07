Critics Have Seen The Nun II, And They Have Mixed Feelings About Taissa Farmiga’s Latest Offering To The Conjuring Universe
What's the verdict on the prequel/sequel?
The Nun II is set to hit theaters September 8 as the ninth installment in The Conjuring universe – considered to be among the best horror movie franchises, launching with the dramatization of the real-life cases of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. The upcoming release is welcome news for fans of the series and for horror movie lovers overall, as we celebrate the first of several spooky offerings to come this Halloween season. Critics have had the opportunity to see the film, a direct sequel to 2018’s The Nun, and they’re sharing their opinions on director Michael Chaves’ latest project.
Taissa Farmiga is back as Sister Irene four years after the events of the previous film. She will once again come face-to-terrifying-face with Bonnie Aarons’ Valak – this time in a French boarding school. First reactions to The Nun II had moviegoers “jumping in their seats,” so now that they’ve had a chance to process what they witnessed; let’s see what the critics have to say, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of The Nun II. Our own Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 3.5 stars out of 5, calling it a proper kickoff to spooky season. He explains:
He isn’t the only critic who mentions the Conjuring universe timeline and specifically the trouble The Nun II has as a prequel/sequel. Jeremy Mathai of SlashFilm says it can't wring as much drama out of its setup, as fans of the franchise already know what happens to key characters. Mathai rates the flick 6 out of 10, saying:
Tom Jorgensen of IGN, meanwhile, rates The Nun II a “Good” 7 out of 10, noting that this offering is a marked improvement over its predecessor. The critic credits Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Bloquet with rewarding The Conjuring franchise fans with a scarier, meatier nightmare. In Jorgensen’s words:
Neil Smith of GamesRadar disagrees that the sequel outshines the first movie, saying in some departments it’s quite a bit worse. Smith rates the film just 2 out of 5 stars, writing:
Luke Y. Thompson of AV Club grades the movie a D+, calling the story structure “stupendously misguided” and saying aside from some effective jump scares and makeup tricks, The Nun II doesn’t have a lot to offer. The franchise and the fans deserve better, Thompson says, continuing:
The critics may not be able to come to a consensus, but horror movie fans and those who love The Conjuring franchise will be able to decide for themselves how successful Michael Chaves’ latest project is when The Nun II is released on Friday, September 8. Be sure to see what else is coming to theaters soon with our 2023 movie release calendar.
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
