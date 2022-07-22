The Prey Audition Moment That Landed Amber Midthunder Her Role In The New Predator Movie
It's not always about acting.
Casting an actor or actress to face down the legendary adversary The Predator is not an easy task. You can take the wish-fulfilment machismo of the Arnold Schwarzenegger entry, which kick started the franchise. You can cast young Jacob Tremblay, the way that Shane Black did when he took a swing at the property. And now, with Prey coming to Hulu, you can venture back in time to the era of the Comanche Nation in 1719, to pit a skilled Amber Midthunder – and some rudimentary weapons – against one of most lethal killers in film history.
But what made Amber Midthunder the right actress for this coveted role? I can tell you that once you are able to see Prey, you will understand exactly why director Dan Trachtenberg wanted this talent to take on The Predator (this time played by the imposing Dane DiLiegro). But ahead of the movie arriving on streaming, Trachtenberg and his cast visited CinemaBlend’s interview suite at San Diego Comic-Con, and the director spoke about Midthunder’s casting, telling us:
Not that the Predator movies have been known for their dialogue. OK, maybe the Shane Black version, The Predator, leaned heavier on the comedy and patter, but that’s because he hired comedians like Keegan-Michael Key to be in his ensemble. If anything, Prey takes things back to the roots of the John McTiernan classic, setting up its action in the woods, where an aspiring Comanche hunter overcomes the sexism in her tribe to go out and hunt the thing that’s killing everything around their camp.
One of the most memorable scenes in this naturalistic environment (they filmed Prey in the Canadian wilderness), can be spotted in the film’s first trailer. It shows Amber Midthinder’s character, Naru, up to her chin in mud, and struggling to get free. And Dan Trachtenberg explained why it took them five days to capture the memorable moment. He told CinemaBlend:
And as Amber joked, “This is why I don’t speak to Dan anymore.”
We have a list of all of the Hulu movies you can watch on the streamer while you wait for Prey to arrive. It starts screening August 5, and is a terrific addition to the Predator canon.
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
