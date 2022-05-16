Hulu’s Predator Prequel Has Released Its First Footage, And We Also Finally Know Its Release Date

The last time we ventured into the Predator universe onscreen was in 2018’s The Predator, which told a contemporary story. Our next outing in this franchise from 20th Century Studios, Prey, takes place centuries before the prior Predator movies, and it will be released exclusively to Hulu subscribers rather come out theatrically. Now, in addition to finally knowing when Prey will hit the streaming service, we also have the first footage from the upcoming movie to take in.

Starting off, Prey will be available to watch on Hulu starting August 5. In Latin America, it will be a Star+ Original, and in all other territories, it will be a Star Original on Disney+. Prey opens on one of the busiest cinematic weekends of the year, because in addition to movies like Bullet Train, Easter Sunday and Secret Headquarters opening exclusively in theaters, other streaming releases include Apple TV+’s Luck, Peacock’s They/Them and Netflix’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie.

As for the Prey footage, it lays the groundwork nicely about what to expect from this movie for those who haven’t been keeping track of its development. Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years, Prey depicts the first time a Predator visited Earth. While we don’t see said Predator in this 44-second teaser, the laser sight hitting that man with the bow and arrow is enough to indicate that this extraterrestrial warrior has landed on our planet, and it’s ready to hunt.

Our main protagonist in Prey is a fierce and highly skilled warrior named Naru, played by Legion and Roswell, New Mexico’s Amber Midhunter. Naru has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters in the Great Plains, so when the mysterious Predator emerges to threaten her camp, she’ll need to rise up to protect her people. Her own formidable skills going up against the Predator’s natural abilities and technologically-advanced arsenal will result in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries. Midthunder’s co-stars include Stormee Kipp, Michelle Thrust and Julian Black Antelope.

Prey, the fifth movie in the Predator franchise (seventh if you count the Alien vs. Predator crossovers), is directed by 10 Cloverfield Lane’s Dan Trachtenberg and written by Jack Ryan’s Patrick Aison. Originally this movie was known as Skulls and, as far as the public was concerned, didn’t have any ties to the Predator mythology. However, by November 2020, the truth was revealed, although Trachtenberg revealed that the original plan had been to market Prey without any mention of Predator. Regardless, if you’ve been eager for more Predator-related cinematic thrills, you’re roughly two and a half months away from having that itch scratched.

While we wait for Prey’s arrival, be sure to check out what other Hulu movies and Hulu shows can keep you entertained in the meantime. If you’re interested in watching The Predator, it can be found on Fubo.