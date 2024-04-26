The Princess And The Frog's Jenifer Lewis Says Tiana's Bayou Adventure Is 'Why I Didn't Die In Africa'
The voice of Mama Odie says seeing her character as an animatronic for Tiana's Bayou Adventure was "bliss."
After nearly four years, The Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction is almost here. While an opening date has yet to be officially revealed, the replacement for Splash Mountain is expected to open to the public within the next couple of months at Walt Disney World. It’s possible that nobody is going to be happier than Jenifer Lewis, the voice of Mama Odie. Her experience seeing the Mama Odie animatronic is among the reasons she feels she survived a harrowing accident that almost killed her.
In November 2022 Jenifer Lewis was on vacation in Africa when she took a bad step off a hotel balcony and fell 10 feet into a rocky ravine. She required a nine-hour surgery and spent 10 days in the hospital. Since then, Lewis has been able to entertain again. She recently competed on The Masked Singer, and it was following her recent elimination there that my colleague Mick Joest spoke with Lewis, where he asked her about reprising her role as Mama Odie for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. She said…
It’s one thing for a character to be brought to life on a movie screen, either in live-action or animation, but I’ve spoken to a few actors and creators who have seen their characters come to life in Disney Parks as either costumed characters or attraction animatronics. They really find it special to see these characters in the “real” world, and it's clear that Jenifer Lewis feels the same way. She literally feels seeing Mama Odie as a functioning audio-animatronic was a moment worth living for.
Disney Parks released a video on Instagram showing the experience Lewis mentions here, where she visited Walt Disney Imagineering and got to see the Mama Odie animatronic, speaking with her voice and moving around. The new generation of audio-animatronics for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are absolutely incredible feats of engineering, and Lewis is clearly blown away by it all here.
A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks)
A photo posted by on
The new Disney World attraction will be opening sometime this summer at Magic Kingdom, and a nearly identical version is also upcoming at Disneyland later this year. Considering just how many fans pushed for the transformation of Splash Mountain, there are sure to be lots of kids, and just as many adults who are going to be excited to hear Mama Odie before they take the plunge.
