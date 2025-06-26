Someone Calculated How Much It Costs To Look Like A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, And My Jaw Is On The Floor

Living is expensive, and managing and maintaining a look costs even more. For the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, they have to be on their A-game in terms of skill and looks when they walk onto that field. Now, after seeing a breakdown of the products and services they use in the new season of America’s Sweethearts that premiered on Netflix’s 2025 schedule and reading about the potential price tag on all that, I have to say, for multiple reasons, my jaw is on the floor.

While watching Season 2 of America’s Sweethearts with my Netflix subscription , I was particularly interested in all the work, effort and money that goes into being a DCC juxtaposed with how little they were being paid. At the end of the season, it was revealed that they were getting a 400% pay increase, which is amazing. However, the fact that InStyle reported that it costs over $1900 to get ready like these women is still shocking.

Of course, this number can fluctuate from person to person, as they use different products and services. No matter what, though, the number is still high. However, thankfully, a lot of the goods and services these women need are covered by the team.

They use these resources too, as one-year DCC veteran Ava Lahey said:

Nothing is required, but they do offer all of these amazing resources that I think the whole team definitely takes advantage of. We save a lot of money, so we're so grateful for that.

Part of this covered cost is haircuts, color and treatment. The team has been partnered with Tangerine Salon since 2016. So, while a cut could cost $84 to $135 and color treatment prices range from $121 to $380, they get it for free.

Along with that, the team partners with Palm Beach Tan. Memberships there cost roughly $130 per month, but it's free for the cheerleaders. However, some of the women also self-tan on top of that, so add that to the personal price tag.

In the new season of America’s Sweethearts, which is one of the newer shows streaming on the 2025 TV schedule , what the team provides is explained as well. Episode 5 of Season 2 shows the “sponsor showcase,” and various brands talked about the services they provide, including Tangerine Salon, Kiss, which supplies nail and lash kits, and Icon Meals, which provides a $60 weekly meal credit.

Those are just a few examples, too, as Kelli Finglass, the director of the team, said in the show:

There’s a lot of corporate sponsors that go into a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader looking the way she does. They get tanning services. We got a sheer hosiery sponsor, gym memberships, meals, nails, makeup, skin products and skin treatments, and teeth whitening and the dentist, and all the great things they get as part of their compensation package when they’re a cheerleader.

Meanwhile, the personal price tag continues to go up as you get into glam. Each girl has their own routine and chosen products. However, things like the $36 Dibs Beauty Desert Island Duo and the $10 e.l.f. Power Grip Primer are common among the team. Then, add on foundation, setting spray, mascara, lip products and more, and you have a small fortune in your makeup bag.

Now, though, the team is sponsored by Charlotte Tilbury, which should help offset those costs.

The Dyson Airwarp was also cited as a commonly used hair tool, and those cost $599.

And again, this isn’t even everything.

Overall, it’s shocking how much time, thought and specifically money goes into the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders' look, whether it's being paid for by the team or the individual cheerleader. It’s a lot to comprehend, and I’m happy the team covers a lot of these costs. No matter which way you slice it, though, it’s staggering to see the price tag on what it takes to maintain the look of these iconic cheerleaders.