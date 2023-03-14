The Scream 6 Scene The Directors Had To Beg The Studio To Leave Out Of The Trailers

The following story is going to get into spoilers for Scream 6, so please stop reading now if you haven’t yet seen the horror sequel and still want to remain unspoiled on the film.

There are a number of ways that the new film Scream 6, which opened at the top of the box office last weekend, differs from the previous movies in the series. It’s the first Scream movie not to feature pivotal character Sidney Prescott after Neve Campbell declined the invitation to return thanks to a salary dispute. It’s the first Scream movie to shift to New York City , giving co-directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett the chance to play around with Manhattan staples like bodegas, tall apartment buildings, and a subway.

And it’s the first Scream movie to feature two Ghostfaces on screen at the same time, doing the killer’s signature blade-cleaning swipe.

It’s one of the coolest moments of Scream 6, and according to the directing team known collectively as Radio Silence, it read amazingly on the page. They knew the moment was going to land hard with audiences… which is why they had to beg Paramount to leave that moment out of the marketing materials for Scream 6. They felt it would have ruined the impact. The guys came on ReelBlend to discuss spoilers for Scream 6, and told the podcast:

That's one of my favorite parts of the movie too, you know? And we did ask them to take it out of the trailer, because we wanted to save it for the theater. Which was really nice. We knew that was going to be the first thing marketing would want to use. And then they did. And we were like, ‘Can you please just take it out of the trailer? Let's save it, make it special.’

And it was! If you have read this far down the line, you know that there were multiple Ghostfaces this time out, and they were Quinn (Liana Liberato) and Ethan (Jack Champion), the siblings of Scream killer Richie Kirsch who were seeking revenge against Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Jenna Ortega) for the events of the last movie. Having a handful of Ghostface killers makes scenes like this , on the subway, that much more suspenseful. Because anyone can be Ghostface. More than one person can be Ghostface. So where can you run?