The Thing About Pam's Glenn Fleshler Breaks Down The 'Very Absurd Day' Of Filming With Renée Zellweger
Glenn Fleshler opened up about the latest "Pam Vision" that might have been The Thing About Pam's most absurd yet!
Spoilers ahead for Episode 4 of The Thing About Pam, called “She’s A Loving Daughter.”
The plot is thickening for Pam Hupp on The Thing About Pam as her elaborate lies about Betsy Faria’s life and death continue to unravel, to the point that Russ’ second trial overturned his conviction and he’s a free man. Pam tried to sell a story about a sexual affair between her and Betsy to give Russ a new motive for murder, but she’s running out of people who will believe her. “She’s A Loving Daughter” delivered a standout reenactment of a Pam story, and actor Glenn Fleshler broke down what it was like to film those sequences with Renée Zellweger and how “very absurd” this week’s was.
When I spoke with Glenn Fleshler about The Thing About Pam, he shed some light on the reenactments that he filmed as Russ with Renée Zellweger (who wore a prosthetic bodysuit for the role) as Pam and Katy Mixon as Betsy. He revealed what the sequences were actually known as, and the perks of filming them:
The characters and people of the town don’t get to see Pam’s stories quite as theatrically as viewers do, so it was easy to understand early on why they were buying into what she was saying. Now, as of “She’s A Loving Daughter,” far fewer people are willing to 100% suspend their disbelief about her increasingly convoluted stories about Betsy Faria’s final days and why Russ must have killed her.
The “Pam Vision” from the latest episode was wild enough that it seemed possible for a moment that even Leah Askey was about ready to call her out. Pam’s story involved her playing softball with Betsy down in a basement, Russ angrily storming in while chomping on a chicken leg, and calling them both “muff thumpers” out of his fury about their affair.
It was a huge departure from every other story that Pam had spun about her relationship with Betsy, and seemed poorly thought-out even by her standards in this series. Glenn Fleshler explained what it was like to film this particular reenactment with Renée Zellweger and Katy Mixon, saying:
There are a number of ways to pregame for Thanksgiving, but apparently eating chicken leg after chicken leg for a community theater-esque “Pam Vision” is not the best one! I think fans can probably agree with Glenn Fleshler that it was “very absurd,” and it’s only fitting that this was Pam’s big swing to keep Glenn behind bars. It didn’t work, and Fleshler’s promise of plot twists are going to “send everybody spiraling” seems to be coming true already! Fleshler shared how it felt to finally be able to play a Russ who has been exonerated:
Find out what The Thing About Pam has in store for Glenn Flesher’s Russ and the rest with new episodes on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC in the 2022 TV season. This is a limited series, so it will come to an end after just six episodes in April, with medical drama New Amsterdam Season 4 taking the time slot back starting on April 19. You can also revisit The Thing About Pam so far streaming with a subscription to Peacock and/or a subscription to Hulu.
