The Valuable Advice Sarah Michelle Gellar Gave The Wolf Pack Cast While Working On Set
The Buffy actress stars and produced the new series.
For a generation of supernatural TV fans, Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer was a symbol of girl power in a male-dominated landscape of badass leading characters. Twenty years after putting away Buffy’s Mr. Pointy, the actress returns to television to take on another supernatural creature for Wolf Pack alongside a cast of newcomer actors who got to work alongside the star and producer. (Lucky them!) When CinemaBlend spoke to the Wolf Pack cast, they shared their positive experiences working with the former teen idol.
The new series follows a pair of teens who get bitten by werewolves and a pair of siblings who’ve secretly been the creature for some time, and how they come together to form a wolf pack. Armani Jackson, who plays Everett, one of the characters who gets bitten in the first episode now streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, spoke to working with Sarah Michelle Gellar with these words:
Sarah Michelle Gellar brought great energy on set, per our interview with the Wolf Pack cast. The actress famously dealt with issues behind-the-scenes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, previously speaking to wishing she could have “done things differently,” but she didn’t know “how to handle the stress” she was under at the time. Gellar was on the series in her early twenties, and as her husband and fellow actor, Freddie Prinze Jr. recently explained, she has to “deal with a lot of bullshit” on Buffy.
Thankfully, Gellar can take her decades of experience these days to the set of Wolf Pack. The actress shared with CinemaBlend that she has been able to apply what she's learned in the past to help create a “better experience” this time around and made sure she got her voice “heard” in terms of the story. Tyler Lawrence Gray, who plays one werewolf named Harlan had this to say about Gellar:
Chloe Rose Robertson, who plays Harlan’s sister Luna also jumped in. Here’s what she shared:
The cast had such sweet things to say about their co-star and producer on Wolf Pack. The series was created by Teen Wolf’s creator Jeff Davis, who is also reviving his famed werewolf series with Teen Wolf: The Movie, which premiered on the same day as Wolf Pack. You can check out both werewolf titles on Paramount+ right now.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.