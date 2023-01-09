Teen Wolf Boss Explains How Allison Is Being Revived For The Paramount+ Movie

Fans of MTV’s hits supernatural drama Teen Wolf will soon be reunited with the Wolf Pack, as Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to premiere on Paramount+ soon. While the movie won’t see the return of fan-favorite Dylan O’Brien and a few others, it will feature Crystal Reed’s Allison Argent, which may come as a surprise to some fans. With that, Jeff Davis has revealed just how Allison, who died during Season 3 of the OG show, will be making her long-awaited return to Beacon Hills.

Jeff Davis caught up with our sister site SFX Magazine and dropped some intriguing details about what's to come in the film. While Allison's apparent resurrection may seem complicated, it’s actually very simple though, it'll probably make even more sense once folks see it and not just read about it. Davis explained (via CBR) that the character's return is kickstarted due to a situation involving her father and Scott:

What brings them back is incited by Chris Argent [JR Bourne], who has been having these mysterious visions and dreams of his daughter, Allison. There’s the idea that his daughter might never have actually crossed over when she died. He finds out that Scott is experiencing the same thing, too. Scott has been seeing her in his mind, in his dreams, and thinking, 'Are these memories or is this something real?' And they keep becoming more and more real to him.

Fictional TV universes definitely have interesting ways of playing with the afterlife, especially those that are grounded in the supernatural. Teen Wolf didn’t brush over Allison’s death, and the characters -- especially Scott -- felt the ramifications of it for a while. It feels right that Chris and Scott would be the ones to have this sort of affliction, and said visions should really affect them from an emotional standpoint.

As for Allison herself, she may not be the person she once was when she reappears. In trailers and clips that have been released thus far, she seems to be consumed by revenge, with her bow and arrow at the ready. There are still other variables to consider here, but I'm so excited by the prospect of seeing her again alongside other franchise veterans.

The majority of the cast is returning for the film, and that should make for a nostalgic experience. It's still disappointing that Dylan O’Brien won't be back, but I'm eager to see see how Stiles' absence is addressed. (His iconic jeep will be present, though.) Jeff Davis and his collaborators are sure to handle him and other missing characters with care.

The thought of seeing the cast of Teen Wolf have been busy is definitely exciting, and it's made all the better knowing that Crystal Reed will be among them and once again playing the role of Allison. Let's hope that her return and the movie as a whole are well worth the wait.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to premiere on January 26 and, like all six seasons of the show, you'll need a Paramount+ subscription to check it out. CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule will also provide you with info on other major premieres for the year.