Buffy's Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Returning To TV To Take On A Different Kind Of Supernatural Creature

While the last few years have seen Sarah Michelle Gellar lend her talents to Star Wars Rebels, Masters of the Universe: Revelation and the upcoming Clerks III, the actress is still arguably best known for her run as Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Nearly 20 years after the TV series concluded, Buffy remains a fan-favorite, but now the public will have the opportunity to see Gellar take on a different kind of supernatural creature. Who’s up for the actress starring in a series about werewolves?

It’s been revealed that Sarah Michelle Gellar has boarded the Teen Wolf offshoot series Wolf Pack, with the actress showing up at Paramount+’s Teen Wolf: The Movie panel at San Diego Comic-Con to confirm the news. In addition to starring in the show that’ll be viewable with a Paramount+ subscription, Gellar is also executive producing. Wolf Pack, based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, hails from the mind of Teen Wolf developer and executive producer Jeff Davis, and the new show’s other executive producers include Capital Arts’ Joe Genier and Mike Elliott, as well as Jason Ensler.

Wolf Pack follows teenagers Everett and Blake, respectively played by Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard, whose lives are changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Everett and Blake are not only drawn to each other after being wounded in the chaos of this creature’s attack, but also to Chloe Rose Robertson’s Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray’s Harlan, with the latter two having been adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger in the wake of another wildfire. As the full moon rises, these four teens will unravel the secret that connects them: the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Per the official Paramount+ announcement, Sarah Michelle Gellar will star in Wolf Pack as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss. Kristin is brought in by the authorities to track down the teenage arsonist who started this fire that awakened this supernatural predator. While Buffy the Vampire Slayer did co-star Seth Green as Oz, a werewolf friend of Gellar’s title character, in this instance, it sounds like Kristin Ramsey is a normal woman without any special abilities. So should she run into a werewolf during Wolf Pack, God help her.

Wolf Pack will mark Sarah Michelle Gellar’s first time participating in a TV series as a main cast member since co-starring in the short-lived CBS sitcom The Crazy Ones with Robin Williams. Along with the aforementioned Star Wars Rebels and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, where she respectively voiced Seventh Sister and Teela, Gellar cameoed as herself in The Big Bang Theory’s series finale. While Wolf Pack doesn’t have a specific premiere date yet, it will arrive later this year in the United States and internationally where Paramount+ is available.

More to come…