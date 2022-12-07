'The Whale' Video Interviews With Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink And More
Watch our exclusive interviews with the cast of "The Whale."
The stars of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” including Brendan Fraser (Charlie), Sadie Sink (Ellie), Hong Chau (Liz) and writer Samuel D. Hunter discuss their new A24 film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. They discuss what happens next for Ellie, how Fraser’s acting was affected by his character’s prosthetics and more.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro / Ellie’s Future Tease
00:17 - How The ‘Cumbersome’ Prosthetics Affected Brendan Fraser’s Performance
02:28 - What’s Next For Ellie, According To Sadie Sink And Brendan Fraser
05:52 - How Charlie’s Apartment Became Its Own Character
07:22 - Hong Chau’s Deeper Understanding of Liz and Charlie’s Relationship
08:45 - Brendan Frasers Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details from the Beach Scene
Sean O’Connell is a journalist and CinemaBlend’s Managing Editor. He's frequently found on Twitter at @Sean_OConnell. ReelBlend cohost. A movie junkie who's Infatuated with comic-book films. Helped get the Snyder Cut released, then wrote a book about it.
