'The Whale' Video Interviews With Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink And More

The stars of Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale” including Brendan Fraser (Charlie), Sadie Sink (Ellie), Hong Chau (Liz) and writer Samuel D. Hunter discuss their new A24 film in this interview with CinemaBlend’s Sean O’Connell. They discuss what happens next for Ellie, how Fraser’s acting was affected by his character’s prosthetics and more.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro / Ellie’s Future Tease

00:17 - How The ‘Cumbersome’ Prosthetics Affected Brendan Fraser’s Performance

02:28 - What’s Next For Ellie, According To Sadie Sink And Brendan Fraser

05:52 - How Charlie’s Apartment Became Its Own Character

07:22 - Hong Chau’s Deeper Understanding of Liz and Charlie’s Relationship

08:45 - Brendan Frasers Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Details from the Beach Scene