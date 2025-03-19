The White Lotus’ Natasha Rothwell Reacts To Belinda Getting Some Romance This Season: ‘Plus-Sized Love On TV Is Important’

SPOILERS are ahead for The White Lotus Season 3 up to the latest episode, “Full-Moon Party.”

Since it was revealed that Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda would be back on The White Lotus after her character worked alongside Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya in Season 1, we’ve been curious about where the plotline would take the masseuse from the Maui branch of the luxury hotel. Prior to the new episode, we were mostly stressed for her after we recognized Tanya’s husband Greg in Thailand , but we were totally blushing with her for getting some action with Pornchai in Episode 5.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Natasha Rothwell about the new season, I had to ask her about this exciting development between Belinda and Dom Hetrakul’s Pornchai, who is the wellness expert at the Thai resort. Here’s how she reacted to the plotline during our interview:

I mean, have you seen Pornchai? He's very symmetrical. I was not mad when the casting came out. In addition to being just wonderful to look at, [Dom Hetrakul] is just an incredible actor and you know my heart beats in rom-com, right? And, workplace romance is at the heart of so many rom-coms. And so you have this moment where something is awakening inside Belinda. And I think it's because Pornchai is giving to her and Belinda spends the better part of her life giving to others, and you can't pour from an empty cup. And he's filling her cup in more ways than one, which is really exciting to see.

Dom Hetrakul is a prominent actor in Thailand, and he has been in tons of movies and TV shows dating back to the 1990s. In The White Lotus Season 3, he has the chance to shine in one of the most popular series on the 2025 TV schedule with a sweet blooming romance between Pornchai and Belinda.

During my interview with Rothwell, she hilariously commented on Hetrakul being easy on the eyes, along with how the plotline made her happy as a rom-com fan. She also shared these thoughts:

I think showing plus-sized love on TV is important and I think so often those moments are reserved for straight-sized people who have often taken up the center of the frame. And so to be able to put her on screen at a show that she is worthy and deserving of love and affection is pretty powerful.

This is such a solid point. It’s sadly rare to see a plus-sized character get the chance to live out a romance plotline like we’re seeing in The White Lotus Season 3, but it’s a welcome bit of representation that showcases how the series can break stereotypes and barriers.

Out of all the characters in the season, how cool is it that Belinda is the one really getting some action? It’s a change-up from what we typically see, and a great moment for the representation of people of all shapes and sizes. Also, this element of the storyline isn’t even talked about directly, she’s simply a character who is having this particular experience.