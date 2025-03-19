The White Lotus’ Natasha Rothwell Reacts To Belinda Getting Some Romance This Season: ‘Plus-Sized Love On TV Is Important’

Voices
By published

"She is worthy..."

SPOILERS are ahead for The White Lotus Season 3 up to the latest episode, “Full-Moon Party.”

Since it was revealed that Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda would be back on The White Lotus after her character worked alongside Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya in Season 1, we’ve been curious about where the plotline would take the masseuse from the Maui branch of the luxury hotel. Prior to the new episode, we were mostly stressed for her after we recognized Tanya’s husband Greg in Thailand, but we were totally blushing with her for getting some action with Pornchai in Episode 5.

When CinemaBlend spoke to Natasha Rothwell about the new season, I had to ask her about this exciting development between Belinda and Dom Hetrakul’s Pornchai, who is the wellness expert at the Thai resort. Here’s how she reacted to the plotline during our interview:

I mean, have you seen Pornchai? He's very symmetrical. I was not mad when the casting came out. In addition to being just wonderful to look at, [Dom Hetrakul] is just an incredible actor and you know my heart beats in rom-com, right? And, workplace romance is at the heart of so many rom-coms. And so you have this moment where something is awakening inside Belinda. And I think it's because Pornchai is giving to her and Belinda spends the better part of her life giving to others, and you can't pour from an empty cup. And he's filling her cup in more ways than one, which is really exciting to see.

Dom Hetrakul is a prominent actor in Thailand, and he has been in tons of movies and TV shows dating back to the 1990s. In The White Lotus Season 3, he has the chance to shine in one of the most popular series on the 2025 TV schedule with a sweet blooming romance between Pornchai and Belinda.

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
You can stay up to date on The White Lotus week-to-week with a Max subscription. New episodes become available to stream on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers to pick from. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.

View Deal

During my interview with Rothwell, she hilariously commented on Hetrakul being easy on the eyes, along with how the plotline made her happy as a rom-com fan. She also shared these thoughts:

I think showing plus-sized love on TV is important and I think so often those moments are reserved for straight-sized people who have often taken up the center of the frame. And so to be able to put her on screen at a show that she is worthy and deserving of love and affection is pretty powerful.

This is such a solid point. It’s sadly rare to see a plus-sized character get the chance to live out a romance plotline like we’re seeing in The White Lotus Season 3, but it’s a welcome bit of representation that showcases how the series can break stereotypes and barriers.

Out of all the characters in the season, how cool is it that Belinda is the one really getting some action? It’s a change-up from what we typically see, and a great moment for the representation of people of all shapes and sizes. Also, this element of the storyline isn’t even talked about directly, she’s simply a character who is having this particular experience.

Aside from Belinda’s bit of romance in Episode 5, the internet was also talking about the brotherly kiss and Sam Rockwell’s monologue. And of course, we remained stressed about whether Belinda will be safe by the end of the season. Now, we’re so curious about how Belinda and Pornchai’s fling will go as we continue to watch the series with a Max subscription on Sundays!

Sarah El-Mahmoud
Sarah El-Mahmoud
Staff Writer

Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Cate Blanchett on a subway in Ocean&#039;s 8

George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are 'Cooking Up' Another Ocean's Movie, And I Had To Ask Cate Blanchett About Returning
Dwayne Johnson&#039;s Maui looking at a dead Moana in Moana 2

Moana 2 Directors Talk Recording Moana’s Death Scene With Dwayne Johnson, And The Sweet Reason Why It Was So Important To The Rock

Rachel Zegler as Snow White looking at a blue bird on her finger

Snow White Review: I've Fallen For Rachel Zegler’s Adorable, Good-Natured And Surprisingly Romantic Snow White

See more latest
Most Popular
Dwayne Johnson&#039;s Maui looking at a dead Moana in Moana 2
Moana 2 Directors Talk Recording Moana’s Death Scene With Dwayne Johnson, And The Sweet Reason Why It Was So Important To The Rock
Matt Murdoch with red light on half his face in Daredevil: Born Again premiere episode
Daredevil: Born Again Just Made Me Ugly Cry About My Puerto Rican Culture And I Need To Talk About It
Clarence Maclin looking at Colman Domingo in Sing Sing.
I Finally Watched Sing Sing, And Here's Why I Think It's One Of The Best Movies About The Importance Of Art Programs
Monica Rambeau, Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan in The Marvels
There Aren't Enough Movies About Women Supporting Women, Here Are 10 Good Ones To Check Out
Madison being interviewed while in the pods for Season 8
‘The Gay Panic Set In’: Love Is Blind’s Madison Reveals Funny Story About Realizing She Matched On Hinge With One Of The Other Girls In The Season 8 Pods
maia reficco and scott foley in la dolce villa
I Really Enjoyed Netflix's La Dolce Villa, And There's Something Cool About The Lead Female Character We Don't Usually See
Carrie Coon, Leslie Bibb and Michelle Monaghan walking through Thailand in The White Lotus
The White Lotus Season 3's Too-Real Female Friendship Dynamic Has Me Totally Stressed Out, And I Need To Talk About It
Emily Bett Rickards in Queen of the Ring
Tyler Posey Talks About Wanting To Tell Queen Of The Ring's Women's Wrestling Story From The 'Carny Days' To The First Female 'Million Dollar Athlete'
Sir Ian McKellen on The Graham Norton Show in 2018.
Lord Of The Rings Icon And LGBTQ+ Advocate Ian McKellen Discusses Young Actors Who Won’t Come Out: ‘Get Into The Sunshine’
Simone Ashley holding a camera in the trailer for Picture This.
Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley Talks The Importance Of South Asian Representation In Rom-Coms: ‘I Want Everyone To Feel Like They Belong’