The White Lotus’ Natasha Rothwell Reacts To Belinda Getting Some Romance This Season: ‘Plus-Sized Love On TV Is Important’
"She is worthy..."
SPOILERS are ahead for The White Lotus Season 3 up to the latest episode, “Full-Moon Party.”
Since it was revealed that Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda would be back on The White Lotus after her character worked alongside Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya in Season 1, we’ve been curious about where the plotline would take the masseuse from the Maui branch of the luxury hotel. Prior to the new episode, we were mostly stressed for her after we recognized Tanya’s husband Greg in Thailand, but we were totally blushing with her for getting some action with Pornchai in Episode 5.
When CinemaBlend spoke to Natasha Rothwell about the new season, I had to ask her about this exciting development between Belinda and Dom Hetrakul’s Pornchai, who is the wellness expert at the Thai resort. Here’s how she reacted to the plotline during our interview:
Dom Hetrakul is a prominent actor in Thailand, and he has been in tons of movies and TV shows dating back to the 1990s. In The White Lotus Season 3, he has the chance to shine in one of the most popular series on the 2025 TV schedule with a sweet blooming romance between Pornchai and Belinda.
During my interview with Rothwell, she hilariously commented on Hetrakul being easy on the eyes, along with how the plotline made her happy as a rom-com fan. She also shared these thoughts:
This is such a solid point. It’s sadly rare to see a plus-sized character get the chance to live out a romance plotline like we’re seeing in The White Lotus Season 3, but it’s a welcome bit of representation that showcases how the series can break stereotypes and barriers.
Out of all the characters in the season, how cool is it that Belinda is the one really getting some action? It’s a change-up from what we typically see, and a great moment for the representation of people of all shapes and sizes. Also, this element of the storyline isn’t even talked about directly, she’s simply a character who is having this particular experience.
Aside from Belinda’s bit of romance in Episode 5, the internet was also talking about the brotherly kiss and Sam Rockwell’s monologue. And of course, we remained stressed about whether Belinda will be safe by the end of the season. Now, we’re so curious about how Belinda and Pornchai’s fling will go as we continue to watch the series with a Max subscription on Sundays!
