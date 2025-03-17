I Thought White Lotus' Brotherly Kiss Would Have Broken The Internet, But It Was Another Moment From The Latest Episode That Did It

I'm still recovering.

Walton Goggins looking shocked during The White Lotus
(Image credit: HBO)

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of The White Lotus.

HBO has always been a hub for quality TV content, and those with a Max subscription are currently being treated to The White Lotus Season 3. Just like its predecessors, the twisted dark comedy's stakes have been raising every week, and Episode 5 "Full-Moon Party" saw things get even more wild. While seeing the episode's brotherly kiss was something fans had been anxiously awaiting for, another moment from the episode broke the internet: Sam Rockwell's surprise role and wild monologue.

While some folks out there are figuring out how to watch The White Lotus Season 3, I'm actively tuning in to each new episode on Sundays. The White Lotus Season 3 cast list didn't originally include Rockwell, which is why his role was so surprising. That, and his character's unique sexual proclivities. Tweets responded to this shocking scene, with many using Walton Goggins' reaction to mirror their own. Check it out:

Honestly, no one could have predicted what Sam Rockwell's new character Frank would share with Goggins' Rick. While sharing his experience with sex workers, he revealed an existential crisis that occurred, and resulted in him engaging in new sex activities before finding Buddhism and celibacy. Another funny tweet used footage from Whoopi Goldberg on The View to share their gobsmacked reaction, check it out:

Sam Rockwell appearing in a guest role for The White Lotus was surprising enough, but his comments to Rick Walton Goggins was definitely a shock. And it somehow ended up being tweeted about just as much, if not more, than the kiss shared between brothers Saxon and Lochlan (Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola).

Every episode of The White Lotus has shocking moments that go viral. Last week it was Jason Isaacs' nude scene that came out of nowhere. Although some fans were bummed that Isaacs used a prosthetic for the sequence. This week there's a lot to digest, with one tweet poking fun at just how much happened during Episode 5.

Luckily for us, Sam Rockwell isn't just going to appear in one episode this season. His newcomer was also shown in the trailer for Episode 6, so perhaps we'll get more truly wild and meme-worthy monologues from Frank.

Sam Rockwell talking about his experience in Thailand in White Lotus Season 3

(Image credit: Max)

The White Lotus' dark comedy vibe and wild characters are usually fodder for memes, and Sam Rockwell might have gotten the most responses after Episode 5. Another funny tweet used Adele footage to show how confusing and fascinating Frank's backstory was, as they shared:

Walton Goggins has been getting a ton of love for his work on Season 3, and that's seemingly not going to stop anytime soon. His incredulous reaction to Sam Rockwell's monologue is likely going to be used as a meme reaction going forward. As one person Tweeted:

There are still three episodes of The White Lotus Season 3 to go, and it certainly feels like just about anything could happen. Rick is planning murderous revenge, the incestous brother are getting closer, and the conflict between Belinda and Greg/Gary feels extremely high stakes... especially now that the hotel's management is refusing to get involved.

We'll just have to see which moments from the final episodes go viral like this. New episodes air Sundays on HBO and Max as part of the 2025 TV premiere list.

