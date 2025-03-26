'The White Lotus' Season 3 SPOILER Interviews With Jason Isaacs, Natasha Rothwell & More
The Ratliff family and everyone's favorite White Lotus Spa Manager gave us all the behind the scenes details!
We sat down with Jason Isaacs, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Natasha Rothwell, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola to discuss everything about "The White Lotus" Season 3! That includes the brilliance of Parker Posey, expectation vs. reality of shooting in Thailand, and of course, a moment of silence for Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya.
Video Chapters
0:00 - What It’s Like To Be Friends With Jennifer Coolidge, According To Natasha Rothwell
0:40 - Sarah Catherine Hook And Sam Nivola Gush About Parker Posey
2:10 - Jason Isaacs And Patrick Schwarzenegger Gush About Parker Posey
2:40 - Natasha Rothwell Laughs At Her Costars
3:15 - Jason Isaacs Explains The Odd Dynamic Between He And Parker Posey’s Characters
3:45 - Patrick Schwarzenegger On Laughing At Parker Posey As His Mother
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
4:40 - Jason Isaacs On Tim’s Journey With The Monk In Episode 6
5:45 - Natasha Rothwell On Being The “Chicken Soup For The Soul” Of ‘The White Lotus’
6:45 - Jason Isaacs On The Nerves Of Playing A Character Who Is Suffering Alone
8:00 - Who Should Be In ‘The White Lotus’ Season 4? The Season 3 Cast Fan Casts
9:28 - Natasha Rothwell On Belinda’s Romance In Season 3
10:37 - Sarah Catherine Hook And Sam Nivola On Entering The White Lotus Universe
11:17 - Natasha Rothwell Reflects On How ‘The White Lotus’ Has Changed Since Season 1
12:26 - Jason Isaacs And Patrick Schwarzenegger On The Expectation Vs. Reality Of Thailand
13:30 - The “Insanely Fancy” Hotels Of ‘The White Lotus’ And Their “Pillow Menus”
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
There's One Dark Side Of The Ring Story The Creator Really Wants To Tell But Hasn't Because Of The Family's Wishes
I Legit Snorted Out My Drink During That Slap In Episode 3 Of Dope Thief, And Kate Mulgrew Talks About That Hilarious Moment With Brian Tyree Henry