The Wilds Cast Tease A ‘Massive’ Season 3 Following Major Finale Cliffhanger
By Sarah El-Mahmoud published
Ready for Round 3?
SPOILERS are ahead for The Wilds Season 2, now streaming with an Amazon Prime subscription.
The debut season of The Wilds ended on a high note, as we learned that the girls had been the subjects of a social experiment while on the island, and there was an island somewhere where teen boys were going through similar traumatic experiences of plane crashing on a mysterious island. After getting to know the boys this season, Season 2 ended with the two islands colliding and being stuck on one together. Time to start our countdown to Season 3, I guess. The Wilds cast are certainly already starting the clock.
When CinemaBlend spoke to the cast of the Amazon Prime series inspired by the success of Lost, they shared their intrigue for a new season following its big cliffhanger. Mia Healey, who plays Shelby, said this:
Erana James, who plays Shelby’s enemy-to-lover Toni, echoed Healey’s excitement for Season 3. She said this:
It’s true that if Season 3 does get picked up by Amazon Prime, there’s going to be a lot of wheels turning for the creators. In Season 1, we learned about the girls on their island and in Season 2, the women skipped out on flashback time as the series turned attention to the male cast’s stories. Tanner Ray Rook, who played Bo in Season 2, shared his thoughts:
It’s definitely something to think about. How will The Wilds change when it’s coed? Rook recalled filming their scenes with the female cast on set but not interacting with them in front of the camera. It sounds like they got to know each other already, but how will each of the characters get along? There’s sure to be new friendships, romances, and more dark backstories coming to a head. Nicholas Coombe, who had the darkest storyline in Season 2 as Josh, had this to say:
Josh was sexually assaulted on the island in Season 2, with Seth revealed to be an operative who it looks like will continue to work with Gretchen from the island. (You can check out more of the cast’s thoughts on Season 3 in the above video).
Of course it’ll be even bigger if Season 3 happens, but for the moment we don’t know its future just yet. Will The Wilds be the next 2022 cancelled series or once again be renewed? We’ll keep you updated here on CinemaBlend.
