The Woman in the House… Co-Creator Shares Thoughts On How The Creative Team Could Handle A Potential Season 2

Major spoilers for Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window lie ahead, so read at your own risk.

Netflix’s The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window definitely provides viewers with a different kind of whodunit. The show, which bears a long AF title , takes elements from a number of different genres and, as a result, it takes Kristen Bell and the cast on a truly wild ride. Its unique and quirky nature has managed to strike a chord with many viewers and, as you might expect, some are pining for more. Though the series’ future is unclear at this point, one of its creators has shared some thoughts on how the creative team might approach a potential Season 2.

In the closing moments of the finale, Kristen Bell’s Anna boards a plane to New York to reunite with her best gal pal, Sloane. While on board, she has a fateful encounter with a mysterious passenger, who is later found dead. The body later vanishes, however, when Anna attempts to alert the steward. But the protagonist’s assertion seems to be proven correct after she finds a loose piece of jewelry.

That final sequence seemed to indicate that the character has another mystery on her hands, but that may not be the case. I recently spoke with The Woman in the House… creators and showrunners Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson and Larry Dorf to discuss their work on the series. During our chat, I asked about the possibility of a second second season or some other kind of continuation. Dorf seemed to indicate that nothing is set in stone just yet but that if they were able to get a renewal, the team would have to do some serious brainstorming:

If we did another season or something, I bet it would be, you know, it probably wouldn't be so linear that we would go use [the final scene] as a launching off point. Maybe this would be solved in the first five minutes. … One of the things about [the show] that was so interesting was people didn't know what to expect. Is it a thriller? Is it a comedy? Is it both? You know, some of the best tweets are when people just write, ‘Just finished Woman in the House. What the fuck was that? Like, I don't know what I just watched.’ And that's great, because it is different. Yeah, then it would have to be a big rethink of what it could possibly be to be just as surprising.

It’s hard to argue with the actor and producer’s logic here, as it’s difficult to craft a follow-up to a show, especially one as unconventional as this one. As Larry Dorf mentioned, the production has both thrilling and comedic elements throughout. It also lampoons tropes associated with mystery stories, though the showrunners don’t view their creation as a parody . All in all, there’d need to be some serious discussion regarding how they could keep things fresh for a theoretical second season.

Despite any potential changes, one would assume the team would maintain some creative touchstones established in Season 1. Future episodes would obviously still include plenty of twists and turns to keep viewers (like Dax Shepard) guessing . I there could even be another steamy and downright hilarious sex scene, which could result in even more awkward viewing experiences for fans.

Though it was billed as a limited series, Netflix might consider greenlighting a follow-up of some sort. After all, the show has been trending in the streamer’s Top 10 list since its debut. We’ll see what happens but, hopefully, if something does come to fruition, it manages to build on the original in exciting and unexpected ways.