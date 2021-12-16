Why Kristen Bell's New Netflix Show Isn't A Parody Despite Its Ridiculous Name

Kristen Bell’s new Netflix show is coming out soon and the streamer recently released the first official trailer for the series. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window may have a pretty ridiculously long name, but Bell and the creators are making sure that people know it is not a parody.

The satirical series, whose name was originally just The Woman in the House, seems like it’s a spoof of Netflix Original film The Woman in the Window, based on the book of the same name. However, co-creator and co-showrunner Rachel Ramras tells EW just what they are really doing with the series:

I don't think we are making fun of any of these books, or the movie version of these books. We are having fun with the genre, as opposed to making fun of the genre.

The Good Place alum portrays Anna in the new series who lives her life the same way every day. After a handsome neighbor moves in across the street with his daughter, things start to look up for Anna. Until she witnesses a gruesome murder. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is more comedic than thriller and it definitely looks like Kristen Bell and the cast are having fun.

Meanwhile, it’s not easy channeling the stories from The Woman in the Window, while at the same time, making the show its own. Kristen Bell discussed the challenges of working on the show and wondering when and how to make the right jokes:

This one was particularly challenging because it was, 'Do I make a joke about this? Or do I play it completely straight, and risk missing the joke?' Rachel kept me on track. And she basically said, 'Try to do everything as sincere as possible, but make sure you're laughing on the inside.'

It will be interesting to see how this show turns out. Just from the trailer alone, it looks like Kristen Bell will have her hands full and it’ll be a show you won’t want to miss. Bell is busy working on many projects and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is only the latest. On top of the Netflix project, she’s also working on a series with husband Dax Shepard, and is also reprising her voice role of the titular Gossip Girl character in the HBO Max reboot series.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window premieres on Netflix on January 28, 2022 so it’ll be a good way to start the new year! Fingers crossed the show is as ridiculous as its name because if it is, I will definitely be watching it.