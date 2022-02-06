The Woman In The House Across The Street Ending Explained: Why That Killer Twist Works And More

One of Netflix’s latest original series has many people grabbing their wine openers and diving into a wacky but fun mystery. Kristen Bell stars in The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. The limited series follows Anna as she tries to solve a possible murder. As you can probably guess by the ridiculously long title , The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a parody on those crime shows, books, and movies involving a woman suddenly questioning her sanity while coping with something and trying to solve a crime. The series has many funny moments and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ending left us a lot to unpack.

The Woman in the House Across the Street has been one of Kristen Bell’s upcoming projects that fans have anxiously awaited, and it did not disappoint. Viewers are taken on an insane ride as one outrageous twist after another occurs. Kristen Bell gives one of her most memorable performances as she gives the role of Anna every last bit of over-the-topness that it needs. Let’s grab some wine and casserole as we dig into every last silly moment from The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window ending.

(Image credit: Netflix)

What Happened At The End Of The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window?

Anna runs across the street expecting Buell (Cameron Britton) to be attacking Emma (Samsara Yett) and Neil (Tom Riley), but instead she discovers that Buell has been stabbed. She then suspects Neil, but nope, it’s not him. Emma is the killer. She began her killing spree with her mother (Janina Gavankar) because she didn’t want a sibling.

She also killed her teacher, Lisa (Shelley Hennig), and her father Neil. Emma must now kill Anna to frame her for all the murders. This leads to a good old fashioned street fight between Anna and this nine-year old child. And surprisingly, Emma is winning the fight, until Anna manages to use the casserole pot's broken parts to stab Emma.

Anna’s ex-husband Douglas (Michael Ealy) arrives just in time to witness what happened.

A year later, Anna and Douglas are back together and have a new child. Anna is taking a trip to New York to see Sloane (Mary Holland). While on the plane, a mysterious woman (Glenn Close) sits next to her. Anna falls asleep and wakes up to find the woman missing.

She then heads to the bathroom and finds her dead body. She alerts a flight attendant, who then checks and finds no body. He also claims that there was never anyone sitting next to Anna on the plane. Anna then finds the woman’s mirror and declares “bingo.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

All Major Clues That Emma Was The Killer

I watched The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window with a friend. By Episode 3, she knew Emma was the killer. After rewatching the entire season knowing Emma was the killer, clues stood out even more. The first major clue about Emma being the killer is the fact that the theme song is the nursery rhyme “Rain Rain Go Away,” a nod to Anna’s Ombrophobia, but also seems like a playful nod to the child being the killer.

The biggest clue that Emma murdered everyone was the fact that all the deaths were tied to her. Yes, they also tied to Neil, but Anna really had to stretch her imagination to make some of the murders tie into Neil, such as Emma’s teacher. A small clue was that Emma’s love of art got introduced early in the season, so she could secretly have some extremely good art skills and painted the incriminating painting of Anna’s perfect family that involved Neil and her. This may be a stretch almost as grand as Anna’s theories, but it’s a possibility.

The clue that alerted my friend to Emma being the killer is when she wrote her warning on the car to Anna. My friend noticed the “ur,” something that seems more likely a thing a child would write instead of spelling out “you’re.” Also, if you look at Emma’s texts to Neil as Lisa, they seem very general and playful in a way more associated with a child than a woman in her late-20s/early 30s.

I originally believed that Neil helped Emma cover up the murders, because how could this man be so oblivious to his daughter’s behavior, but my friend immediately knew that Emma was acting alone. She even said that I was underestimating the youth, a line similar to what Emma says later to Anna. This is the TV series of horrible dads so Neil’s obliviousness makes sense in that context. I also should have known Emma was the murderer when Anna’s daughter died in such a horrible way. It showed that this Netflix TV show did not have a care in the world about children. One of The Woman in the House Across the Street showrunners Larry Dorf told Collider this about why they made Emma the killer.

That is why, because we’ve never seen it done before. We wanted something truly surprising and truly absurd, by that point in the show. We also thought there was something very satisfying about watching Kristen Bell in a savage, brutal, long fight with a little, sweet girl.

The decision to make Emma the killer paid off because Anna and Emma’s fight is one of The Woman in the House Across the Street’s funniest moments.

(Image credit: Netflix)

How The Big Cameo And Plane Scene Could Lead To A Second Season Of The Netflix Limited Series

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window cast is full of familiar faces, but one familiar face that no one expected was Glenn Close. The Woman In the House showrunners Rachel Ramras, Larry Dorf, and Hugh Davidson told Entertainment Weekly that they wanted a Glenn Close type for the end cameo, but never expected to get her until Netflix stepped in and made it happen.

Glenn Close has many great movies in the thriller genre, so it was a perfect cameo moment. The ending opened the door for a potential season two, or at least that’s how it seemed. However, Davidson gave Entertainment Weekly some more insight into why they chose that ending:

It's funny. Rachel read all the books and then Rachel made me and Larry read the books. And I think there were two of them that at the end had an excerpt from the author's forthcoming book. We thought that's such a funny thing that goes on in books, but it doesn't go on really in shows. So we always knew with the last episode, after we fulfill the obligations of who the killer is, and all that stuff, we thought we wanted to do something like that.

The ending gave a cheeky nod to how some of The Woman thrillers end, but it doesn’t rule out the possibility of Season 2. Ramras also told Entertainment Weekly that it could happen based on how people respond to it. The showrunners also told Collider that they had already written the script for what happens once the plane lands. The creators have also told Times-News that they would love to see Anna continue to solve mysteries. However, Netflix has yet to make an announcement about the future of The Woman in the House Across the Street.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Should There Be A Second Season Of The Woman InThe House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window?

The Woman in the House Across the Street was originally labeled a Netflix limited series, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it ends as only part of the 2022 Netflix TV schedule . Netflix has turned other limited series into multiple season TV shows, so this TV show could join that group.

It’s also been very popular since its premiere. Personally, I love the absurdity of this TV show, but I don’t know if I want or need Netflix to give it another season. I would gladly watch a new season of The Woman in the House Across the Street if it manages to avoid becoming one of the Netflix cancellations , but I just don’t necessarily believe it needs to continue beyond one season.

Relive all of Anna’s antics and The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window ending by streaming it on Netflix.