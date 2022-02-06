Kristen Bell Had A Great Response After Fan Shares Sexually Awkward Experience Watching Netflix's The Woman In The House Across The Street…

Kristen Bell’s new satirical thriller, which also manages to not be a complete parody , on Netflix is taking viewers on quite the ride, and I’m not just talking about the long AF name . The limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is full of shocking twists and turns, mystery, and drama. However, there's a completely different component that some fans are having somewhat jarring experiences with. With that, Bell had a great response after a fan shared a super awkward moment after watching a sex scene featured in the series.

We already know that Kristen Bell doesn’t really have any problems being naked on camera. And it’s one of her sex scenes in The Woman in the House Across the Street... (the series wins the award for most ridiculously long Netflix title ) that has one fan in a bit of a weird situation. After tweeting that he was stuck between his mom and girlfriend during a scene where Bell gets “railed”, the star replied in a humorous way. Check out her Tweet below:

Hahahahaha sorry dudeJanuary 30, 2022 See more

If I didn’t know any better, I would almost think that the actress isn’t sorry at all. In fact, it sounds like the unfortunate situation the fan found himself in while watching her new Netflix series is a source of humor for her. I imagine putting all that work into a series to have one of your scenes be the source of some serious discomfort is quite the payoff, though.

I’ve seen my fair share of NSFW sex scenes, and there’s nothing quite like a particularly racy one appearing on your screen while you’re surrounded by family. It can be awkward for sure, especially when you’re not expecting it, but it’s the risk you take when checking out a new release for the first time in mixed company. Family bonding time has changed over the years, that’s for sure.

It certainly doesn't help the discomfort factor that Kristen Bell's new series is pretty out there. The series really is full of unexpected scenes and twists, so much so that Bell wouldn’t even spoil it for her husband before the official release. There are a number of NSFW dream sequences and, at times, you can’t really tell what's real. I suspect, though, that the scene in question here is a particularly drawn out one where Bell gets it in on on her kitchen counter with someone who literally just threatened her with a knife, which is one I certainly would not enjoy watching with the people who birthed me.

But hey, at least now you’re warned! You can check out The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window if you’ve got a Netflix subscription. It’s a fun show, I just wouldn’t recommend watching it with your mom.