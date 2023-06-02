Tom Holland Continues To Be One Of The Best Gents In Hollywood By Congratulating The Across The Spider-Verse Cast

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has only just opened in theaters but based on the critical reception to it and the audience response from those that have already seen it, the movie is already a massive hit. It’s being called the best Spider-Man movie ever by many, and while that means that Tom Holland is, by default, not the best Spider-Man, he’s still congratulating the cast.

CinemaBlend had a chance to talk to Tom Holland ahead of his new Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room. He revealed that, while he hasn’t had a chance to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse yet, he fully expects that it will meet the expectations set by the excellent first film, and he sent out his congratulations to everybody involved in the new film. The live-action Spider-Man said…

I haven’t seen it. I’m looking forward to it. I love the first one. I’m sure the second one will live up to the expectation. And congratulations to everyone involved.

Tom Holland always seems like one of the nicest guys in Hollywood, and this is just another example of that. He could see the situation of there being two active versions of Spider-Man on the big screen at the same time as a sort of competition, especially considering that the last live-action Spider-Man movie was also a take on the Spider-Verse concept, seeing the three live-action Spider-Man actors come together. It’s hard to believe that this concept, coming as it did following the success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was an accident.

If there is any sort of Spider-Man movie competition happening, it’s a friendly one. One has to believe that the success of the live-action and animation franchises is pushing each series to try and outdo each other. While it’s certainly early, Across the Spider-verse has the edge so far when it comes to critical and audience reception according to Rotten Tomatoes. It’s going to take a pretty impressive effort for the movie to outdo No Way Home’s incredible box office. It’s the seventh highest-grossing movie of all time worldwide, but who knows, it might happen. The movie had impressive Thursday night preview numbers, so we’ll have to wait and see how the rave reviews impact the Across the Spider-Verse opening weekend.

And of course, there will be even more of both the live-action and animated Spider-Man going forward. Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will complete the animated trilogy when it's released next year and a fourth MCU Spider-Man movie is still planned, though that one is still a couple of years away at least.