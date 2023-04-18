The Crowded Room: The Premiere Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About Tom Holland's Apple TV+ Series

Over the course of the past decade, Tom Holland has led some of the best Spider-Man movies , video game adaptations like Uncharted, and more than a dozen other feature films. Though he did appear in the 2015 limited series, Wolf Hall, Holland has yet to to play the lead role on a TV show. Well, that will soon change when the Apple TV+ original series titled The Crowded Room makes its streaming debut this summer.

If this is the first you’re hearing about the upcoming psychological thriller series, don’t worry, because we’re about to break down everything we know about the show, including its release date, the all-star cast, the Academy Award-winning director helming the project, and and everything else you’d care to know about The Crowded Room.

(Image credit: Apple)

There really isn’t all that much time to wait until we get to see the TV return of Tom Holland, as The Crowded Room is slated to premiere on Friday, June 9th on Apple TV+, the streamer has announced. Like other shows, movies, and specials that call the streamer home, episodes of The Crowded Room will be released at 12:01 a.m. ET each week through the duration of its first season.

Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried And Emmy Rossum Lead The Crowded Room Cast

(Image credit: Sony Pictures; Hulu; Showtime)

Ever since the service launched nearly four years ago, the it has featured a robust collection of original shows with impressive A-list casts This is now more true than ever, with recent additions like Shrinking starring Harrison Ford and Jason Siegel, and the Extrapolations cast with Meryl Streep and Sienna Miller, and will soon be the case with The Crowded Room.

The series will be led by Holland, who takes on the role of a tormented young man named Danny Sullivan; Amanda Seyfried as Rya Goodwin, an interrogator looking into his past; and Emmy Rossum as Candy, who plays Holland’s on-screen mother, according to Entertainment Weekly . Apple TV+ has also announced that Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Sasha Lane, Will Chase, and Lior Raz will also take to the screen at some point throughout the show.

Expect to hear more about The Crowded Room cast as we get closer to its June premiere.

The Crowded Room Centers On A Man Whose Arrest Leads To Revelations About His Past

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

In recent years, Holland has started to take on more complicated roles in movies like the Apple TV+ original film Cherry in 2021, and the 2020 Netflix psychological thriller The Devil All the Time. It looks like the Marvel star will continue that trend with what could be his most mentally-taxing role yet on The Crowded Room.

Apple has announced that the series will center on his Danny Sullivan, a man arrested for his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. Through a series of interviews with Rya Goodwin, fragments of Sullivan’s mysterious past rise to the surface, exposing forgotten memories and trauma that have shaped him into the troubled man he is during the show’s present.

Judging by the first look images released by Apple in April 2023, Emmy Rossum’s Candy will appear in flashbacks from Danny’s past, though it hasn’t been revealed if the Shameless actress will share any scenes with Holland throughout the show’s run.

The Series Was Created By Academy Award Winner Akiva Goldsman

(Image credit: Universal)

In addition to there being a tremendous cast in front of the camera, the show will also feature an incredible talent behind the scenes, as well. The upcoming series was created by Akiva Goldsman, who won an Academy Award and Golden Globe for writing the screenplay for A Beautiful Mind in 2001. Over the years, Goldsman has written several dozen screenplays, with his credits ranging from movies like Batman Forever to Cinderella Man, and The Client to The Da Vinci Code.

Throughout his career, Goldsman has also worked extensively within the Star Trek universe, creating recent shows like Star Trek: Picard and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. Prior to that, he wrote and directed a few episodes of Star Trek: Discovery in addition to his work on non-Star Trek shows like Fringe and Titans.

Though Goldsman does have some experience in the director’s chair, it has not yet been revealed if he will be helming any of the episodes during The Crowded Room Season 1. However, Apple has revealed that Kornél Mundruczó, the filmmaker behind 2020’s Pieces of a Woman, directed several episodes, including the pilot.

The Crowded Room Was Inspired By Daniel Keyes’ Biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan, And Akiva Goldsman’s Life Story

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Though Tom Holland’s Danny Sullivan is a fictional character created for The Crowded Room, he is based on a combination of real-life people and stories. Back in May 2022, Deadline reported that the upcoming series was inspired in part by Daniel Keyes’ 1995 biography, The Minds of Billy Milligan, which chronicled the story of the first person to ever be acquitted of a crime because of dissociative identity disorder. It was also noted at the time that the story was also inspired by creator Akiva Goldsman’s life, though no specifics have been provided.

The show was also originally described as an anthology series exploring the inspirational stories about those who have learned to successfully live with mental illness, but recent Apple press information makes no mention of future seasons.

The Crowded Room Will Consist Of 10 Episodes

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Crowded Room will consist of 10 episodes during its first season, with several of those episodes being available at the time of the show’s premiere on June 9th. There will be a three-episode premiere the day of the debut, with the remaining chapters dropping weekly for anyone with an Apple TV+ subscription .

This has become standard for this streamer over the years, with shows like Ted Lasso and Shrinking having multi-episode premieres upon their respective debuts.