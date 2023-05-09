How Much Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Could Make On Opening Weekend

This summer promises to be a hot one for the box office, seeing some of the biggest and most highly-anticipated upcoming superhero movies : Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Flash, and The Blue Beetle. The sequel to the first Miles Morales story kicks the summer off on the first weekend of June, going head to head with a Stephen King short story adaptation, The Boogeyman . But how much can we expect the next Spidey film to make on its opening weekend? Let’s take a look.

The sequel to the 2018 animated hit, Oscar winning Spider-man: Into the Spider-Verse, has a lot going for it. The first film was a critical darling, and the early buzz for this sequel is similarly positive. Plus, it’s the first major animated release since April’s smash hit video game movie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which means there could be a strong demand for family-friendly content. And based on the film industry magazine BoxOffice Pro’s 3-day opening prediction, everyone’s favorite group of multi-dimensional wall crawlers could bring in anywhere from $85,000,000 to $105,000,000.

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

Despite the mixed performance of some animated sequels, the Spider-Man franchise and the previous success of the first Spider-Verse film should boost this movie’s box office numbers. Since the animated film is going head to head with an upcoming horror movie, an adventure with the friendly neighborhood hero might benefit from being a great counter-programming option for families.

This three-day gross prediction for Across the Spider-Verse’s opening weekend means it could earn twice as much as its predecessor--which earned $35.4 million during its debut. Optimistic estimates even suggest that the sequel could potentially make up to $105 million domestically, which would nearly triple the first Morales lead film. Additionally, the positive social media response to the action-packed trailer indicates a high level of interest in the film. You can check the trailer out for yourself below.

What we know about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is that it will focus on a romance between Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, aka Spider-Gwen, as they traverse and protect the Multiverse as they encounter a team of Spider-People. The team will face a new threat that causes a rift among them, challenging Miles’ beliefs about heroism. Phil Lord originally included the romance in the first movie’s screenplay but cut it to ensure all Spider-characters had equal screen time. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson will direct the follow-up based on a screenplay written by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and David Callaham.

Ultimately, it’s a bit of anyone’s guess how much the film will earn during its opening weekend, as word of mouth will significantly impact its box office performance. However, it’s evident that viewers are excited to jump into the multiversal realm of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Follow Cinemablend for updates on the movie’s box office success.

While you wait for Spidey and friends to swing into theaters, make sure to check out our schedule of 2023 new movie releases to plan your next trip to the cinema.