'Transformers One' Interviews with Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan Michael-Key & More!
Watch our hilarious interviews with the 'Transformers: One' cast.
"Transformers One" has a stellar cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key. Watch them join director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to talk about the film’s revolutionary 3D, the “nerve-racking” pressure of portraying iconic characters, “traumatizing” childhood movies that inspired their performances and much, much more.
Video Chapters
0:00 - How Phastos Would Be Brought Into ‘Thor 5,’ According To Chris Hemsworth
0:20 - Keegan-Michael Key On The “Ridonculated” World Building Of ‘Transformers One’
0:40 - Brian Tyree Henry Wants To “Get A Concussion” Seeing ‘Transformers One’ In 4DX
0:55 - ‘Transformers One’ Director And Producer On Their Approach To The Film’s 3D
2:10 - Why Brian Tyree Henry Wants To Make Children Cry
3:15 - The Origins Of That ‘Key And Peele’ Reference In ‘Transformers One’
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
4:00 - The Difference Between Working At Pixar And At Paramount According To Director Josh Cooley
4:28 - Keegan-Michael Key Got Jacked For ‘Transformers One,’ For Some Reason
5:10 - The Most Nerve-Racking Parts Of Playing A Young Optimums Prime, According To Chris Hemsworth
6:20 - Keegan-Michael Key Discusses ‘Transformers’ / ‘G.I. Joe’ Crossover Rumors
Jeff started his career producing television commercials in his hometown of Fresno, California. After a few years, he came across the opportunity to make a living talking about his favorite thing: movies. Jeff is a film buff who is full of gratitude that he gets to spout opinions about them for a living. He currently resides in Los Angeles, where he spends his time complaining about Los Angeles.