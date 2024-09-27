'Transformers One' Interviews with Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Keegan Michael-Key & More!

"Transformers One" has a stellar cast that includes Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Keegan-Michael Key. Watch them join director Josh Cooley and producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura to talk about the film’s revolutionary 3D, the “nerve-racking” pressure of portraying iconic characters, “traumatizing” childhood movies that inspired their performances and much, much more.

Video Chapters

0:00 - How Phastos Would Be Brought Into ‘Thor 5,’ According To Chris Hemsworth

0:20 - Keegan-Michael Key On The “Ridonculated” World Building Of ‘Transformers One’

0:40 - Brian Tyree Henry Wants To “Get A Concussion” Seeing ‘Transformers One’ In 4DX

0:55 - ‘Transformers One’ Director And Producer On Their Approach To The Film’s 3D

2:10 - Why Brian Tyree Henry Wants To Make Children Cry

3:15 - The Origins Of That ‘Key And Peele’ Reference In ‘Transformers One’

4:00 - The Difference Between Working At Pixar And At Paramount According To Director Josh Cooley

4:28 - Keegan-Michael Key Got Jacked For ‘Transformers One,’ For Some Reason

5:10 - The Most Nerve-Racking Parts Of Playing A Young Optimums Prime, According To Chris Hemsworth

6:20 - Keegan-Michael Key Discusses ‘Transformers’ / ‘G.I. Joe’ Crossover Rumors