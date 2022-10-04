TS Madison On Creating Her Bros Character, And How It Differs From Typical Trans Representation

Last weekend Billy Eichner’s new romantic comedy Bros debuted in theaters, after receiving rave reviews and audience scores on places like Rotten Tomatoes . When the movie was first being developed and filmed, it turned heads for its groundbreaking principal cast made up entirely of LGTBQ+ actors . That includes the iconic viral sensation TS Madison, who recently spoke to CinemaBlend about creating her character, and how it differs from typical trans representation .

TS Madison is a viral sensation, reality TV star, and activist that has recently been dipping her toes into the film world. After appearing in A24’s Zola , Madison has a major role in Bros as Angela, a member of the Board at the National LGBTQ+ History Museum. As you can see above, I had the privilege of speaking with the cast , including the icon herself ahead of Bros’ release, where she spoke to me about creating her character for the rom-com. In her words:

Well usually when trans women are cast in movies and film and television we’re cast to be prostitutes, we’re murdered. And I appreciate that because it does tell the story that is really going on in our community. However, I do like to see us played in a different light. Like a board director, some woman with power making decisions in the world because that exists as well.

She’s got a serious point. There’s been a great deal of discussion over the last few years about the power of representation in film and TV. And as TS Madison points out, the majority of trans stories being told in the media center around sex workers. While this is also part of history for some transgender folks out there, Madison also appreciates that roles like Angela in Bros tell another reality happening for members of the community.

TS Madison’s comments about queer representation are important to take in, and she obviously has an important perspective on the way members of the community have been portrayed on screen. Sex work has been a reality for some trans folks for decades now, which is why it’s still important to tell those very real stories. But it should be balanced out with other types of characters, like the one Madison plays in Bros.

Later in our same conversation, TS Madison further explained her process of creating the character Angela for Bros. While joking about the feud she has with Miss Lawrence’s Wanda in the new rom-com, the iconic multitalent shared with me:

When I got the part of Angela I was like ‘Ok well she’s a woman that knows what she wants, she’s a boss here in the room. Her and Wanda have their little something, I don’t know what is that Wanda and her have. I think they did a bad line together. But I was really excited to be a part of the movie, especially being TS Madison.

Luckily for TS Madison’s fans, she has a number of upcoming acting projects coming down the line. This includes both movie and TV projects. And smart money says that folks are going to be quoting some of her lines from Bros as more folks see the R-rated comedy.