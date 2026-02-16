Zack Snyder Once Said The Dark Knight Paved The Way For His Own ‘Serious’ Watchmen Adaptation
In case you hadn’t noticed, comic book movies have changed to an exceptional degree over the last quarter-century-plus. The landscape was basically dead until X-Men and Spider-Man changed the game in the early 2000s, and the storytelling is so abundant now thanks to the co-existing Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe that there are questions of genre fatigue. It’s been a complex journey full of big ups and downs in the last two-and-a-half decades, and two titles that really can’t be ignored in the conversation are Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight and Zack Snyder’s Watchmen – which are actually two films that are inextricably linked.
No, I’m not just referring to the Batman easter egg in the latter’s memorable title sequence that seems to rewrite the Caped Crusader’s origin story. The two blockbusters were released within a year of one another (July 2008 and March 2009), and while they together demonstrated the potential of dark and dramatic storytelling in comic book movies, Snyder credits Nolan’s work for opening the particular door that he ended up walking through. In a 2009 interview with the New York Times, the 300 director was asked about how the success of the Batman Begins sequel “helped” his work, and Snyder explained,
The idea of dramatic comic book movies wasn’t wholly novel in the mid-’00s (the aforementioned Batman Begins isn’t exactly a light romp compared to the follow-up), but they certainly didn’t have the gravitas that existed in the wake of The Dark Knight. With comparisons to Michael Mann’s Heat and eventually seeing Heath Ledger win a posthumous Oscar, the film earned a degree of acclaim that the genre had never seen before, and it was thanks to Christopher Nolan’s grounded vision.
Snyder does note that there isn’t quite a one-to-one comparison to make. Nolan’s movie is a realistic crime epic with zero supernatural elements, and Watchmen is definitely not that. But as Snyder continued, he explained that there are key intersections in the character development and emotionality:
The existence of the god-like Dr. Manhattan alone is a big differentiator between Watchmen and The Dark Knight, but that big splash of the fantastical doesn’t eradicate the connection between the two movies because they operate with a similar core philosophy: this kind of storytelling can and should be taken seriously. Acknowledging their independent approaches, Snyder said,
Should you care to see how the two blockbusters compare nearly 20 years following their respective releases, both The Dark Knight and Watchmen are available to stream with a HBO Max subscription.
