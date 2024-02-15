Vince Staples Weighs In On His Netflix Show Getting Compared To Atlanta And His Relationship With Donald Glover

Vince Staples, who’s well known for his impact in the music industry, is now widening his footprint in the TV sphere with a brand new show. This month will see the release of The Vince Staples Show, which will be available to Netflix subscribers . The first trailer effectively showcased the vibe for the series and, like me, many felt and hoped that it would take cues from Donald Glover’s Atlanta . Staples is well aware of the comparisons between the two programs and discussed his feelings about them with CinemaBlend. He also shed some light on his personal relationship with Glover.

As is the case with so many of us, Vince Staples is someone who appreciates fine art. So it should come as no surprise that he’s seen the work that Donald Glover and his collaborators accomplished with their music-centric dramedy on FX. I was fortunate enough to speak with Staples during the press day for his new series. What I was delighted to hear is that not only is he acquainted with Glover, but he also received encouragement from him while working on his production over at Netflix:

I feel like we're at a point in time where there are a lot of things hitting the airwaves coming from, you know, our voices that are allowing you to know that it's possible. You know, Donald, being a friend of mine, he was very adamant on me doing a show and just kind of making a version of something that hasn't been seen before.

What we have here is a clear example of artists supporting artists, and you love to see it. Those kinds of bonds are especially vital when it comes to creatives that are members of communities that are still looking to tell their stories in nuanced ways. That’s something of a challenge given shifts in the entertainment industry as of late. But as the Abbott Elementary alum mentioned, African American voices are gradually being heard and, as a result, there have been some great shows led by Black talent .

The Emmy-winning Atlanta – which FX’s Dave has also been compared to – is an example of such excellence. It was arguably one of the first mainstream series to utilize afro-surrealism. It also seamlessly injected social commentary into its storytelling, including some sharp observations of Black musicians . I honestly still miss the Donald Glover-led series, and The Vince Staples Show seems to be the perfect remedy for that. Staples later conveyed to me that he’s very proud of what he and his collaborators have been able to accomplish. And he also seems to be flattered by the fact that their work has been compared to Glover’s:

I feel like we've done something that was extremely unique, and even being compared to [Atlanta], even from like the trailer and things of that nature. That was a very, very successful work of art, so it's a very, very good starting point. And I feel like when people watch the show, they'll be able to see just how different they are, while still being of the same vein based on, you know, the steps that they took previously. And I'm just grateful to be able to kind of benefit from the hard work that they did.

Though the two series seemingly have their similarities, it should definitely be acknowledged that they’re not exactly the same. The trailer alone gives the impression that Vince Staples’ show has an aesthetic that’s somewhat different from that of Atlanta , which ended after four seasons in 2022. Even its comedic sensibilities are somewhat different from its predecessor’s. While I’m excited about the shared elements between the two dramedies, I’m also excited about the ways in which they deviate. After all, Staples has his own distinct style, and that should shine through in his work. Still, I’m glad that Staples doesn’t mind the comparisons and appears ready to pick up the TV torch from Donald Glover and others that have come before him.