Vince Staples Explains Why It Was ‘Important’ To Have Rick Ross On His Netflix Show

Spoilers for the second episode of Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show, “Black Business” lie ahead.

The Vince Staples Show, which just recently hit the 2024 TV schedule , has a lot to offer viewers. There’s comedy, drama and plenty of surreal moments that can leave a person with a few themes and ideas to consider. Fans were also treated to a special guest star in the form of acclaimed rapper Rick Ross. CinemaBlend actually had the opportunity to speak with Staples about the hip hop mogul’s inclusion in the show. It was during the chat that he explained just why it was “important” to have him show up – and his logic is likely not what you’re thinking.

The “Hustlin’” performer pops up during the second installment of the series (which is available to Netflix subscribers ). In the episode, Vince Staples visits a bank in the hopes of securing a business loan for a cereal concept he’d like to create, which he calls Kapow Pops. However, he’s ultimately denied and, just after leaving the banker’s office he comes across Rick Ross, who’s enjoying some wings. Not only does he attempt to loan Staples the money for his venture, but he also advises the young man to diversify his assets.

When I spoke to the show’s eponymous star about the cameo, he revealed that it was vital to him that the production feature the “Peace Sign” rapper specifically during that scene. He definitely seemed to be aware of the star power that the artist would bring to the series. However, the White Men Can’t Jump alum thought his fellow music hip hop veteran would be the perfect fit due to his position within the business world:

It was important to have him, because I feel like his business acumen is understated. And, for him to be in that standpoint, and be the one to give that advice, I feel like it was very important. Because he's someone who has a lot of investments and a lot of business opportunities that people don't really give him credit for. They don't even see it in him. So, you know, to get that advice from that person, rather than like a Jay-Z or someone else who does a similar thing, I think was the way to go about it.

The “Hands Up” performer made a very good point. Much of the public definitely knows that notable figures like Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent are moguls. However, one could certainly argue that Rick Ross is rarely brought up in those kinds of discussions. Ross has a wide range of enterprises, including endorsements with Belaire Rosé, Rich Hair Care and Wingstop (whose food was featured during the scene). The Grammy nominee definitely deserves his flowers for his impact on music, but we should also give him his due when it comes to the corporate decisions he’s made.

I agree that this was a perfect guest star decision, though I also would’ve loved to have seen more stars show up across the five episodes. Vince Staples – who also discussed his relationship with Donald Glover with me – later said the record executive was the only major star he thought of for this season of the Atlanta -esque show . However, you’ll be pleased to know that more could be on the way should a second season get greenlit:

That was the only one that we had in mind for this season. But I definitely do feel like the show was set up to where you could see anybody at any moment. So, you know, next time around, we'll definitely probably have something similar, just trying to utilize people, you know, for what they bring to the actual ecosystem environment.