Vince Staples Explains Why It Was ‘Important’ To Have Rick Ross On His Netflix Show
The show utilized him perfectly.
Spoilers for the second episode of Netflix’s The Vince Staples Show, “Black Business” lie ahead.
The Vince Staples Show, which just recently hit the 2024 TV schedule, has a lot to offer viewers. There’s comedy, drama and plenty of surreal moments that can leave a person with a few themes and ideas to consider. Fans were also treated to a special guest star in the form of acclaimed rapper Rick Ross. CinemaBlend actually had the opportunity to speak with Staples about the hip hop mogul’s inclusion in the show. It was during the chat that he explained just why it was “important” to have him show up – and his logic is likely not what you’re thinking.
The “Hustlin’” performer pops up during the second installment of the series (which is available to Netflix subscribers). In the episode, Vince Staples visits a bank in the hopes of securing a business loan for a cereal concept he’d like to create, which he calls Kapow Pops. However, he’s ultimately denied and, just after leaving the banker’s office he comes across Rick Ross, who’s enjoying some wings. Not only does he attempt to loan Staples the money for his venture, but he also advises the young man to diversify his assets.
When I spoke to the show’s eponymous star about the cameo, he revealed that it was vital to him that the production feature the “Peace Sign” rapper specifically during that scene. He definitely seemed to be aware of the star power that the artist would bring to the series. However, the White Men Can’t Jump alum thought his fellow music hip hop veteran would be the perfect fit due to his position within the business world:
The “Hands Up” performer made a very good point. Much of the public definitely knows that notable figures like Jay-Z, Dr. Dre and 50 Cent are moguls. However, one could certainly argue that Rick Ross is rarely brought up in those kinds of discussions. Ross has a wide range of enterprises, including endorsements with Belaire Rosé, Rich Hair Care and Wingstop (whose food was featured during the scene). The Grammy nominee definitely deserves his flowers for his impact on music, but we should also give him his due when it comes to the corporate decisions he’s made.
I agree that this was a perfect guest star decision, though I also would’ve loved to have seen more stars show up across the five episodes. Vince Staples – who also discussed his relationship with Donald Glover with me – later said the record executive was the only major star he thought of for this season of the Atlanta-esque show. However, you’ll be pleased to know that more could be on the way should a second season get greenlit:
Let’s hope that he and his collaborators have the opportunity to make more episodes and pull in more great stars for A+ guest appearances like Rick Ross’. In the meantime, you can check out the first season, which sits alongside the best shows streaming on Netflix.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes