New On Netflix, Disney+ And More: 7 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (Feb 19-25)

February is almost at an end, but while it’s easy to wait for the massive influx of new content that comes with the first of the month, plenty of interesting content is hitting the various streaming services in the coming week. From new original series to some big movie debuts, and even a live awards show that you’ll only be able to watch with the right streaming subscription.

Before this year’s 2024 Oscars nominations turn to winners, you’ll be able to watch the big winner from last year’s ceremony on a new platform, the final season of a popular animated series, and one of the most popular animated series of the last 20 years to life in live-action. Here's what's arriving on streaming this week.

What's on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix is still the overall powerhouse of the streaming world, and this week is one of the big reasons why. An original live-action series based on a popular franchise, a major theatrical release, and an exclusive live event.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - February 22

(Image credit: Netflix)

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the most popular animated series in recent memory. The previous attempt to transform it into live-action, M. Night Shyamalan's film adaptation, was, to say the least, not well-received. The new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action Netflix show, if nothing else, has the benefit of more time, to potentially give the epic story a fittingly epic feel. Fans of the original will surely be tuning in to see how this one turns out. The question is, will the new series create even more fans?

Everything Everywhere All At Once - February 23

(Image credit: A24)

Everything Everywhere All At Once has been available on other streaming platforms previously, but none of them have nearly as many subscribers as Netflix. This means that last year's Best Picture winner, which also took home most of the other major awards for the night, will now be available to an entirely new audience. If you've never seen it before, this is one you need to check out. If you have seen it before, it's probably time to watch it again.

Screen Actors Guild Awards - February 24

(Image credit: Netflix)

For the first time, the prestigious Screen Actors Guild Awards won't air on traditional TV but will be available exclusively with a Netflix subscription. The show honors acting performances in both television and film and is usually a strong indicator of where the top acting awards will go come Oscar time. If you're an awards show junkie, or just looking to get a leg up in the office Oscar pool, this one will be worth checking out. Also, Barbara Streisand fans won't want to miss this as the actor and director will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

What's On Disney+

(Image credit: Disney+)

For the second week in a row, Disney+'s top new offering is an animated Star Wars series, but while last week was a show meant for children of Disney+ subscribers, this one is for those that have already grown up with the franchise.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - Season 3 Premiere

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

In 2008 Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted as an animated series, and in the years since, Dave Filoni has only become more deeply involved in the galaxy far, far, away. When The Clone Wars finally ended its run it was followed by spinoff series The Bad Batch, and now the third and final season of that show will start its run this week. With Filoni now focused on live-action Star Wars this may very well be the end of an era, as there are no animated upcoming Star Wars series that have been announced that will continue this story.

What's On Paramount+

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King was a strong win on Paramount+. Unfortunately, the writers' and actors' strikes have delayed the show's second season. Luckily, Stallone's other Paramount+ series has no such problems.

The Family Stallone Season 2 - February 21

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone is certainly an interesting man who has led an interesting life, so it's perhaps not a shock that a lot of people would want to get a peek into just what goes on inside The Family Stallone. Season 2 will focus on the family's move to Florida, and how that decision impacts Sly and everybody around him.

What's On Max

(Image credit: Max)

Warner Bros. Discovery has an exclusive deal to bring A24 films to Max, and that means that they are the home for not only some incredible independent horror movies but also prestige dramatic films of the sort that tend to win awards, This week Max subscribers get one of the latter.

Priscilla - February 23

(Image credit: A24)

While Sofia Coppola hasn't won an Oscar since 2004's Lost in Translation her movies are almost always worthy of note. Her newest film Priscilla, could not have come at a better time. Following Baz Luhrmann's extravagant and flashy Elvis, Coppola's movie interrogates the relationship between Elvis and his wife and tells the story from the other side. It's a compelling drama that turned heads at the Venice Film Festival and earned star Cailee Spaeny a Golden Globe nomination.

What's On Apple TV+

(Image credit: Apple)

From Silo to Severance Apple TV+ subscrptions have been a way for fans to get mind-bending series that always keep you guessing about what's going on, and what's going to happen next. The next series looks to be right up this alley.

Constellation - February 21

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Constellation stars Noomi Rapace as an astronaut who returns home to earth following a disaster in space, only to discover that elements of life are not as she remembers them, including her own daughter. The first three episodes are set to drop on the first day, which will likely be enough to hook audiences.

As usual, these are only the highlights. There's far too much arriving on all the different streaming platforms to list it all. Be sure to check out everything new on Netflix, as well as everything upcoming on Disney+ for a complete look at what's arriving this week and in the weeks ahead. There's also plenty new on Hulu when it comes to your weekly TV fix arriving online if you can't watch it live.