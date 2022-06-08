As Horror Fans Await Michael Myers' Final Turn In Halloween Ends, Universal Studios Is Set To Pay Tribute To John Carpenter's Original

It may only be June but if you’re a fan of Halloween and theme parks, then you’re already looking forward to this fall and the return of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort . The first of this year’s houses was previously announced to include some classic Universal Monsters, and now the second house reveal will see the return of another popular movie monster, in Halloween’s Michael Myers.

While horror movie fans will be able to enjoy Michael Myers newest movie when Halloween Ends arrives in theaters , Halloween Horror Nights fans will be able to experience the beginning of the story as a house based on the first film will be found at both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort. A new video has been released to give fans a look at what awaits them when they arrive in Haddonfield.

Michael Myers makes pretty regular appearances at Halloween Horror Nights in one form or another, but we haven’t seen a house based on the original Halloween in Orlando since 2014. Universal Studios Hollywood had a house based on Halloween 4 last year and in 2018, and has had other Halloween themed houses in previous years, but nothing specifically focused on the original film.

While it might have been nice to see a house based on Halloween Ends in the same year that movie comes out, it makes a certain amount of poetic sense to see a house based on the original Halloween in the same year the Halloween franchise will see something resembling an ending . And horror fans will likely simply be happy to have something related to Halloween since the new movie will likely mean fans are looking for that sort of fun.

(Image credit: Universal Parks & Resorts)

Halloween is Universal Parks and Resorts time to shine. It is, without question, the most popular event these parks have to offer, though Mardi Gras is becoming a contender in recent years. While that other major theme park company in California and Florida goes for a more family friendly vibe at Halloween, if you want something scary, Universal is the way to go. Previous years have seen HHN houses based on Stranger Things, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice and more. There are always a few completely original concepts as well, allowing the park’s creativity to really be showcased.

The Halloween house announcement follows the first HHN reveal, Universal Monsters: Legends Collide. This brand new house will see three classic Universal Monsters, Dracula, The Wolfman, and The Mummy, appearing together for the first time ever in a completely original story.

With only two houses revealed at the two Universal theme parks there’s still a lot more to come before the events actually begin. Halloween Horror Nights launches in Orlando on September 2 and in Hollywood on September 8, with both events running through Halloween Night. Tickets are now on sale.