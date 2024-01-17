Whoa, Walker Scobell Actually Spoke Underwater In Percy Jackson And Here’s How He Did It
He deserves extra credit for this.
SPOILERS are ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Episode 6, titled “We Take A Zebra To Vegas,” now streaming with a Disney+ subscription and/or Hulu subscription.
At the end of this week’s episode of the hit book-to-TV adaptation Percy Jackson and the Olympians, the trio of demigods found themselves being trapped in a Las Vegas casino pumped with the aromas of the Lotus flower before escaping with Hermes' magical taxi. As the episode came to a close, Percy Jackson spoke underwater with a nereid, who delivered him a message from his father, Poseidon. After being immersed in the underwater sequence, CinemaBlend spoke to the series’ cinematographer, who revealed that Walker Scobell actually spoke underwater!
Now, when I say “spoke underwater,” I don’t mean the cameras actually caught the sound of Walker Scobell speaking, but the lead of the Percy Jackson cast was in fact moving his lips while submerged in water on set, per what Pierre Gill, the show’s cinematographer, told us. Before we get into the specifics of how Scobell did it, Gill had this to say about the challenges involved when it comes to shooting scenes underwater, and how Scobell in particular embraced the challenges involved as the son of Poseidon in the series:
If you’ve ever wondered how underwater sequences are shot... that is, when they actually are underwater (movies like The Little Mermaid and Aquaman primarily use blue screen), Pierre Gill shared that it’s no easy task. When they do opt for it, the actors receive a lot of support from divers who feed them air in between takes.
Scobell already had a leg up on some fellow actors due to his ability to hold his breath for a minute, but he went above and beyond. As Gill continued:
That’s right, feel free to roll back the end of the episode and allow your mind to be blown now that it has become known. While both Pierre Gill and this interviewer had no idea this was even possible, it’s definitely been accomplished before. (Take a look at YouTuber Kristina Makushenko’s tutorial, for example.) It’s definitely not an easy task that Scobell decided to take on considering he would have had to learn his lines, practice them in a pool and then accomplish it on camera across a variety of takes. It’s safe to say that he accomplished it, and the scene looks incredible!
Now that you’ve enjoyed the latest episode of Percy Jackson, also check out our interview with the producers, where they shared how Lin-Manuel Miranda was cast as Hermes for the episode as well! The show resumes for its seventh episode next Tuesday, January 23!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
