The Sweet Story Behind Percy Jackson Getting Lin-Manuel Miranda To Play Hermes
He did not throw away his shot.
Attention, Demigods! Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series is less than a week away, which means it’s almost time to see Rick Riordan’s The Lightning Thief come to life for the first time as a TV show. Part of the excitement that comes with following the adaptation week to week is seeing which actors will embody them, including in incomparable Lin-Manuel Miranda who is set to play Hermes, the messenger of the gods.
The Hamilton playwright and star joined the Percy Jackson cast last November amidst the show being shot. When CinemaBlend sat down with two of the producers of the Disney+ series, they shared the story behind how the big name joined the show. In Jon Steinberg’s words:
As Steinberg shared during our interview, Miranda was one of a few actors they cast who joined the project because of their ties to the novels alongside their own kids. Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson series has been consistently read by kids and adults alike since The Lightning Thief was first published in 2005 and became a bestseller. Miranda’s eldest son, Sebastian, is nine, the perfect age for his father to get bragging rights to him over being part of the Percy Jackson world.
Lin-Manuel Miranda is undoubtedly a busy man who has obtained the notoriety to pick and choose which projects he absolutely feels like he wants to be in, rather than being a starving artist. In recent years, he has been working closely with Disney to bring new music to its films like Encanto and the live-action The Little Mermaid. (He’s amassed a ton of great movie songs already.) It’s not typical for him to guest star in a Disney+ series, but clearly he was passionate about the material!
Miranda plays a rather pivotal role to the first season of the series as Hermes, the messenger of the gods and father to Luke Castellan. The character was previously played by Nathan Fillion in the movies that were among the franchises that got cancelled before all the movies were made. The character is part of Percy’s journey throughout the book series, so it’s quite the investment for Miranda to have joined the project. Of course it’s such a beloved franchise; why would he say no?
Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ first two episodes are set to premiere for those with a Disney+ subscription on December 20 and continue to roll out new episodes in the season on Wednesdays. The first episode will also be screened on Hulu. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more exclusive coverage about the new series.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest
By Mick Joest