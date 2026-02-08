‘You Salty F---Ing Dog!’ Walton Goggins On Reuniting With Ron Perlman After Sons Of Anarchy

It was teased that Fallout Season 2 (which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription) would have some major reunions amongst characters. Yet what I didn’t count on was series co-lead Walton Goggins reuniting with one of his former collaborators. Ron Perlman, who Goggins worked with on Sons of Anarchy. Perlman plays a key character on the sci-fi show and, when CinemaBlend spoke to Goggins, we asked him about having the opportunity to act alongside his old buddy again.

For all seven seasons of the critically acclaimed biker drama, Ron Perlman played Clay Morrow, the president of the Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club Redwood Original. Walton Goggins, meanwhile, began playing the recurring role of transgender prostitute Venus Van Dam during Season 5 and would continue to appear up through the seventh and final season. While speaking with CinemaBlend, Goggins explained why it meant so much for him to work with Perlman again:

You know, Ron's been a friend of mine for a long time, and I don't get to see him as often as I'd like to. But, when they told me that he was going to come and play with us, in this way and reuniting, on set that day, it was a very difficult, emotional day for me personally, but it was thrilling, man.

Goggins and Perlman’s Fallout characters are far different from their SOA roles. Of course, Goggins portrays the Ghoul, a bounty hunter who used to identify as actor Cooper Howard. Perlman briefly appears as the Super Mutant during Season 2’s sixth episode, “The Other Player.” The mutant saves Ghoul after he’s painfully impaled on a pole and later treats his injury in his lair. After Ghoul opts not to join the mutant in his fight against the Enclave in the upcoming war, he knocks out the wounded gunslinger and moves him somewhere else.

Ron Perlman’s appearance on the video game-adaptated show is also particularly special, because he’s provided the narration for several Fallout games. While his screentime with Walton Goggins was limited, it was certainly memorable, and I love how much the Justified alum appreciated it. The Goggins also reflected on a memorable encounter he had with Perlman as well as how he learned about his pal’s guest spot in the first place:

And what was so funny is I was doing this photoshoot for GQ and doing the interview with, but a buddy of mine. And, during the interview portion, we were at the Chateau Marmont and walked into the restaurant, and Ron was there. It was like, ‘Hey, you salty f–king dog.’ It's like, ‘They'll let anybody in here!’ Kind of this back and forth is. And, with this writer that just kind of came out, Ron kind of blurted it out. And then it was this cone of silence with my writer buddy. It's like, ‘Listen, man, you can't let this out to anybody. But Ron Perlman is doing Fallout this year, man.’ It was really cool.

It remains to be seen whether Perlman will reprise his role at some point during the upcoming third season of Fallout. Hopefully, though, his appearance doesn’t just become a one-off and he not only gets to reprise the Super Mutant but gets to act alongside Goggins again as well. Whatever the case, though, I’d just love to see these two working together again in some kind of project.

Stream all of Fallout Season 2 now on Prime Video, and those who want to see Ron Perlman and Walton Goggins as their Sons of Anarchy characters should grab a Hulu subscription.