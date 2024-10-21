We Asked Star Trek’s Eugene Cordero And Nöel Wells About Rutherford And Tendi’s Relationship In Lower Decks’ Final Season. Here's My Deep-Read Into Their Answers
Will there be a major development between them in the final season?
Star Trek: Lower Decks' Tendi and Rutherford enjoyed a big Season 4 development when she returned to the Orion homeworld after negotiating for a battleship to help Starfleet. While we know from Season 5 clips we'll see Orion Pirate Tendi in full effect, trailers have also shown her reunion with best Starfleet buddy Rutherford. So, will their time apart lead their relationshio into a potential romance? I have some answers from Eugene Cordero and Nöel Wells, and have some thoughts about how they responded.
I had the honor of talking to the cast of Lower Decks before the final season premiere for those with a Paramount+ subscription. Of course, I had to ask about what "surprises" may happen between Tendi and Rutherford and had the voice actors responsible give their takes on it, and I feel like I learned a lot.
How Eugene Cordero and Nöel Wells Described Rutherford And Tendi's Relationship In Season 5
Without any upcoming Trek series guaranteed to feature Tendi or Rutherford, I had to ask if fan shippers of the duo will be satiated by this final Lower Decks season. Here's how Eugene Cordero responded when I asked about "surprises" in store for Rutherford's relationship with Tendi:
I can feel the wind being let out of some readers' sails after reading that quote, but just hang on for a second! Nöel Wells chased Eugene Cordero's comment with the following, and her words might just keep hopes alive for a romance between these two:
Okay, so that's a little more ambiguous than the first statement. And to her credit, I can't say I'd be outwardly surprised or shocked if Tendi and Rutherford either did engage in a romance, or if they remained best buddies. That said, I think it's pretty clear which direction it's headed by the end of this series, based on their comments.
How I Interpret What The Lower Decks Actors Had To Say About Tendi And Rutherford
I'm not entirely surprised to hear it, but it seems Eugene Cordero hinted heavily that Tendi and Rutherford will remain best friends and nothing more at the end of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5. For some, this may not be the satisfying conclusion promised by co-creator Mike McMahan, but I would disagree. I'm sure many would appreciate a close-knit, but still platonic, co-ed relationship in this series.
In fact, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry was against romantic relationships in Starfleet. William Shatner reminded us of that when he talked about Roddenberry 'turning in his grave' over things happening in the modern shows of the franchise. Of course, that rule was largely ignored from The Next Generation on and wasn't exclusive to the new stuff, but Shatner wouldn't know that since he doesn't watch the shows. In any case, many classic fans who like Lower Decks could appreciate Tendi and Rutherford's relationship staying close, but not romantic.
What I will add to that is that Nöel Wells' comments indicated that the "tension" will still be there between them, meaning there's still something for hopeful fans to gnaw on that could always get picked up in another Star Trek: Lower Decks adventure down the road. While the series is ending on Paramount+, Mike McMahan and the cast made it clear at their recent appearance at New York Comic-Con that they'd love to see the adventure continue in some way (via TrekCulture).
If there's a commitment to continue the story of Star Trek: Lower Decks in some form, and the tension between Tendi and Rutherford is still there, then it's not out of the question that they will end up dating in a later adventure. It could even happen in the live-action Star Trek comedy that Tawny Newsome is developing, so anyone hoping for a romantic twist for these two should keep hoping, even if it doesn't happen in Season 5.
Star Trek: Lower Decks has a two-episode premiere landing on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24th. Romance or not, tune in to see the start of the latest adventure with the Cerritos crew, and keep your fingers crossed it won't be the last.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.