Lower Decks' Tawny Newsome Opened Up About How The Animated Series Impacted The Live-Action Star Trek Comedy She's Developing With Justin Simien

The premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks' final season is right around the corner, and while there are exciting bits to look forward to, like an unexpected promotion for Voyager's Harry Kim, it is bittersweet. We don't know what the legacy of this series will be or whether it will return one day or not, but CinemaBlend has some encouraging news from star Tawny Newsome. It turns out the upcoming Star Trek series she's developing with Justin Simien was partly impacted by Mike McMahon's show, and I love what I'm hearing about it.

Newsome and the rest of the core Lower Decks cast members were gracious enough to speak to me before Season 5 premiered to those with a Paramount+ subscription. I asked her, as the one remaining in the franchise, a writer on the Starfleet Academy series, and a co-creator in the aforementioned live-action comedy in development, if she would work to ensure Lower Decks' legacy carried on after the show ends. The actress and writer didn't mince words when she noted one of the factors for the setting of the series with Justin Simien:

I mean, I always wanna work with my friends. So yes, without being able to like–there's not even anything to spoil– I can definitely say that part of my and Justin's idea for setting it in the 25th century was so that everybody that we've come to love in the franchise, like everyone in the Picard era, all of our friends here from Lower Decks, like the possibility is definitely there. That was why I was like, this is the time period I want so that we don't have to [de-age] Jonathan Frakes' face [laughs]. Like let, let everybody kind of be vaguely the ages they are. We have nothing actually planned so this isn't a spoiler, but that was definitely the promise of setting it in that time period.

The actress also noted the series doesn't officially have a green light just yet, but noted her clear intention to try and work with her Star Trek: Lower Decks co-stars should the opportunity present itself. I know it's not the live-action LD spinoff some have dreamed about, but in being its own thing, Tawny Newsome and Justin Simien have created a series that will open up the possibility of many appearances from characters based in the 25th century.

I especially love the mention of one Jonathan Frakes and the Star Trek: Picard cast, with the intentional mention that cast members would retain the relative age they showed in Season 3. As a massive fan of the franchise herself, Tawny Newsome likely understands the fans' desire to see both Picard and Lower Decks continue and is teeing up the possibility of her series helping that happen in some way.

Beyond that, however, there isn't much to know about this mysterious live-action comedy the actress is developing with Justin Simien. We do know the broad strokes that it's about two resort workers on a planet who discover their day-to-day lives are being broadcast to the entire quadrant. It sounds like The Truman Show meets Star Trek, which I'm down for if that ends up being the case. I do have so many questions about the intergalactic legalities of unknowingly filming someone without their consent in the 25th century, but I'm sure we'll get those answers if the show happens.

Before that potential series, however, we still have the final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks to get through. Series creator Mike McMahan has promised a solid conclusion to the show for fans who have stuck around for the entire ride. As someone who had the privilege of seeing the first five episodes of the season in advance, I can confirm it's a wild ride thus far, and I can't wait to see how it ends.

Catch the premiere of Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 5 on Paramount+ on Thursday, October 24th. It's one of the many great returns on the 2024 TV schedule that people should check out as we inch closer to the end of the year and onto 2025.