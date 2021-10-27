What AEW's Cody Rhodes Thinks WWE Vet Bray Wyatt Brings To A Wrestling Organization

The WWE lost a lot of talented athletes in 2021, and while many of them have found jobs elsewhere, there’s still one major free agent on the market. Bray Wyatt has yet to join a wrestling organization, and with speculation that his non-compete clause is expiring at the end of October, an announcement about his future could happen very soon. With that decision potentially on the way, it seemed as good a time as any to ask AEW’s Cody Rhodes what his former colleague could bring to a wrestling organization.

AEW, of course, could be one of the few wrestling organizations courting Bray Wyatt, now going by his given name Windham Rotunda. Cody Rhodes hasn’t openly answered any questions about if AEW is pursuing Bray Wyatt, but did talk to CinemaBlend recently about some of the positives his former WWE colleague can bring to whatever organization that may land him.

I think one of the things about him that was really good, when he was wrestling really frequently, was his athleticism and his size. So, he was a bigger–a true heavyweight cat, but he was able to do just, for example, the crossbody that he was able to hit. His abilities, his physical abilities, as an athlete, are very special. Very special, at that, and I think for any wrestling company out there, especially moving forward where the fans really don't want to be insulted with, you know, I don't know how to really put it, ‘cartoony gimmicks’ per se? There's a side of him that is equally as entertaining that isn't cartoony. And I think, moving forward, and into whatever company he goes to or wherever we see him or if we cross paths down the road. I think that athleticism will help drive the new side of him as he moves into the business because he has those tools.

Those are some interesting comments from Cody Rhodes, especially the part about “cartoony gimmicks.” Rhodes believes Bray Wyatt can command an audience and those inside the wrestling ring without relying on his stranger gimmicks from his time in the WWE. Fans loved The Fiend and the Wyatt Family stable, surely, but Rhodes doesn’t believe that’s something Wyatt needs to rely on to be the electric talent he’s been for years.

It’s some interesting commentary from Cody Rhodes, especially on the heels of recent rumors (via Cultaholic ) that Impact Wrestling could not reach a deal with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. This would presumably mean there’s still a chance the two land at AEW, and offers a bit of insight into what the company would want to see from them if they would ever sign on.

I think a toned-down, more serious Bray Wyatt persona would jive with AEW’s more eccentric talents like Malakai Black. Though so far, there hasn't been any word that AEW is actually in pursuit of Wyatt. We’ll just have to wait and see, and of course, keep an eye on his social media for more clues.

