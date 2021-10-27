What AEW's Cody Rhodes Thinks WWE Vet Bray Wyatt Brings To A Wrestling Organization
By Mick Joest last updated
Cody Rhodes knows Bray Wyatt has what it takes.
The WWE lost a lot of talented athletes in 2021, and while many of them have found jobs elsewhere, there’s still one major free agent on the market. Bray Wyatt has yet to join a wrestling organization, and with speculation that his non-compete clause is expiring at the end of October, an announcement about his future could happen very soon. With that decision potentially on the way, it seemed as good a time as any to ask AEW’s Cody Rhodes what his former colleague could bring to a wrestling organization.
AEW, of course, could be one of the few wrestling organizations courting Bray Wyatt, now going by his given name Windham Rotunda. Cody Rhodes hasn’t openly answered any questions about if AEW is pursuing Bray Wyatt, but did talk to CinemaBlend recently about some of the positives his former WWE colleague can bring to whatever organization that may land him.
Those are some interesting comments from Cody Rhodes, especially the part about “cartoony gimmicks.” Rhodes believes Bray Wyatt can command an audience and those inside the wrestling ring without relying on his stranger gimmicks from his time in the WWE. Fans loved The Fiend and the Wyatt Family stable, surely, but Rhodes doesn’t believe that’s something Wyatt needs to rely on to be the electric talent he’s been for years.
It’s some interesting commentary from Cody Rhodes, especially on the heels of recent rumors (via Cultaholic) that Impact Wrestling could not reach a deal with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. This would presumably mean there’s still a chance the two land at AEW, and offers a bit of insight into what the company would want to see from them if they would ever sign on.
I think a toned-down, more serious Bray Wyatt persona would jive with AEW’s more eccentric talents like Malakai Black. Though so far, there hasn't been any word that AEW is actually in pursuit of Wyatt. We’ll just have to wait and see, and of course, keep an eye on his social media for more clues.
AEW: Dynamite airs over at TNT on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in to see if Bray Wyatt makes an unexpected appearance or just to see some of the great matches the company has put on lately.
Mick likes good television, but also reality television. He grew up on Star Wars, DC, Marvel, and pro wrestling and loves to discuss and dissect most of it. He’s been writing online for over a decade and never dreamed he’d be in the position he is today.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.